Thursday 19 March 2026

FIH announces match schedule for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026!







Lausanne, Switzerland – After a thrilling FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 draw ceremony held yesterday at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where participating teams and athletes discovered their opponents for the group stage, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has now confirmed the match schedule for the World Cup!







2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Schedule Announced







The Hockeyroos are heading to the Netherlands, and the Kookaburras will travel to Belgium in August after the FIH confirmed the pools and match schedule for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.







FIH unveils full schedule for 2026 Hockey World Cup



Pakistan begin Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against England in opening match





Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem celebrates scoring their first goal during their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match against India at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City on September 14, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has officially announced the complete schedule for the much-anticipated 2026 Hockey World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from 15 to 30 August.







Pakistan to face India in hockey World Cup on Aug 19





Pakistani players photographed during the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier semi-final against Japan on March 6. — Photo courtesy APP



LAHORE: Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on Aug 19 in this year’s hockey World Cup, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) anno­unced on Wednesday.







“We respect every opponent in this pool, but we back ourselves against all of them”: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton



India will start their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 campaign on August 15 against Wales.







New Delhi: Following the official pool draw and schedule release for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Indian Men’s National Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence and clarity regarding the team's path ahead. India has been drawn into Pool D alongside top-seeded England, traditional rivals Pakistan, and a determined Wales side, with all group-stage matches set to be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.







Wales seeking upsets at Hockey World Cup



By Gareth Bailey





Jonny Fleck (second from right) was part of the 20-man squad who sealed qualification to the Hockey World Cup with Wales. Image source, World Sport Pics



Forward Jonny Fleck says Wales will be going to the Hockey World Cup to "take some scalps" and "not make up the numbers".







FIH World Cup 2026 Format Explained: Here is how the group stage and knockout qualification work



Here is all you need to know about the group stage and knockouts qualification rules at the FIH World Cup 2026.





Germany captain Mats Grambusch receives the trophy after winning the FIH Men's World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak



FIH announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup on Wednesday. The men’s and women’s editions will feature 16 teams each.







Hockey coach Sarjit pays the price for poor results



By Aftar Singh





Coach Sarjit Singh.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has finally run of patience and decided to show Sarjit Singh the door.







Speedy Tigresses coach Nasihin could face axe after Hari Raya



By Aftar Singh





National women’s hockey coach Nasihin Nubli. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team could be the next to face a coaching shake-up following the decision not to extend the contract of men's coach Sarjit Singh.







Top scorers: Struan Walker unstoppable outside Eindhoven



Ramon Min





Struan Walker



For the first time this season, SCHC midfielder Yibbi Jansen has entered at the head of the top scorer list in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. For the men, Orange-Rood attacker Struan Walker returned from international duty: he immediately asserted himself with two goals and can again call himself top scorer.







The Big Hit - Hockey New Zealand ’s National ‘Have a Go’ Initiative







During March and April, The Big Hit is taking place in communities across the country. Our national have‑a‑go initiative is a series of local events designed to open the game up, lower the barriers and invite anyone and everyone to pick up a stick and give hockey a crack.







Marco Moers nominated for Women’s Visibility Award







ABN AMRO’s long‑time Euro Hockey League sponsorship manager Marco Moers has been nominated for a Women’s Visibility Award, in the “One who is the biggest maverick” category, recognising commitment to driving equal opportunities for women and girls in sport.







England Hockey report financial loss







England Hockey reported a slight rise in income but a wider annual loss in its 2024/25 financial year.







