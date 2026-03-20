Friday 20 march 2026

Kookaburras Learn World Cup Pool as Preparation Intensifies for Global Showpiece







The Kookaburras have discovered their opponents for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in August, with Australia drawn in Pool C alongside Spain, Ireland and South Africa for the tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands later this year.







Hockeyroos Learn World Cup Pool Competition Following Qualification in Chile







The Hockeyroos have officially learned their opponents for the 2026 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup following the release of the tournament pools, with Australia drawn into Pool A alongside world number one Netherlands, Chile, and Japan.







Field Hockey Canada staff departure: Patrick Tshutshani



Field Hockey Canada celebrates the contributions of Patrick Tshutshani as he moves on from role







It is with mixed emotions that we announce the staff departure of Patrick Tshutshani as Head Coach of the Men’s National Team. During Patrick’s tenure with Field Hockey Canada, he embedded himself in the hockey community across Canada, working across junior and senior programs and impacting at all levels.







Changing national coaches all the time won't help Malaysian hockey



By K. Rajan



KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Maninderjit Singh has warned that the decision to part ways with national men's team head coach Sarjit Singh is just papering over the cracks while Malaysia's hockey problems run far deeper.







Hockey India Strengthens Global Hockey Ties, Hosts Kazakhstan for Crucial Asian Games Qualifiers 2026 Preparations in Haryana



Kazakhstan train in Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat from March 10–21, aiming for Asian Games qualification







New Delhi: Hockey India extended a warm welcome to the Kazakhstan Senior Men’s Hockey Team, currently in India for a high-performance training camp in Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, Haryana, from March 10 to 21, 2026, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games Qualifiers 2026.







Top match in Den Bosch: will Jansen strike again at the Oosterplas?



Ramon Min





Yibbi Jansen



When SCHC visit Den Bosch on Sunday, there is one name that will immediately put the home team on edge: Yibbi Jansen. The penalty corner specialist has emerged as a real tease for the Bosch defence in recent years.







Open/Men's EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Thirteen







It’s a double header weekend for teams in the Open/Mens Premier Division with one game in the Top 6, Wimbledon v Oxted brought forward to this evening (Thursday 19th March). Oxted have only one win in eight going into the game whilst Wimbledon lost 5-0 at Surbiton in Sunday’s league restart.







Mazarelo keen to show more evidence of Old Georgians quality







When Old Georgians defeated Bloemendaal last October to reach the ABN AMRO EHL FINALS, it was not just a landmark win but a validation of the quality in their ranks.







England Hockey leagues: Teddington women on cusp of history



Will it be a weekend to remember? In Division One South, Teddington need a point to make history and rubberstamp promotion to the Women’s Premier Division.







Top rung of Scottish women's Premiership now underway



This weekend sees the restart of the upper pool in the women`s Premiership for most of the teams. So perhaps best to consider where we left off in November and any progress since then.







Handura building a new legacy at Ella du Plessis



By Helge Schutz





Ella du Plessis’ u15 boys team that won the u15 third division. Photo: Contributed



Experienced hockey coach Erwin Handura is building a new legacy at Ella du Plessis High School, which is already starting to bear fruit.







Harley-Davidson prize adds thrill as Bholath Hockey Cup kicks off at Surjit Hockey Stadium



Top teams vie for cash awards and the coveted motorcycle in men’s and women’s competitions



Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Image credit: Tribune file photo



The Bholath Hockey Cup began today at the iconic Surjit Hockey Stadium, promising an exciting showcase of top-tier hockey talent. Four matches are scheduled on the opening day, drawing strong participation and enthusiasm from players and spectators alike.







