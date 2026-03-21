Saturday 21 March 2026

Successful 2026 CanAm Indoor Series for USWNT







MT. OLIVE, N.J. – This past weekend, the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team hosted the 2026 CanAm Indoor Series at the Center Court Sport Complex in Mt. Olive, N.J. Two USA teams competed against their Canada counterparts, and the United Eagles capped off a successful weekend with a 4-2 record.







EHL & Jeroen Hertzberger’s love story continues…







What happens when the Euro Hockey League all-time top scorer meets one of world hockey’s modern day icons?







Frédérique Matla’s Quiet Brilliance: The Goal Machine Who Doesn’t Count the Goals







Frédérique Matla will be forever known as one European hockey’s greatest goalscorers but it is a title which does not linger her memories.







Ambitious Watsonians looking to contiue their rise and rise







When Bethan Mann joined Watsonians back in 2015, the club’s ambitions were humble and its future anything but certain.







Clifton College Crowned England Hockey Girls U18 Schools Champions



Clifton College has been crowned England Hockey Girls U18 Schools Champions, officially making them the best U18 girls’ hockey team in the country!







'I'm sad that I am not considered as a NHDP coach'



By Aftar Singh





S. Velappan is crying foul that he is no longer the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) technical coordinator. - Pic courtesy of S. Velappan FB



KUALA LUMPUR: S. Velappan is crying foul that he is no longer the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) technical coordinator.







