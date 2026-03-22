Sunday 22 March 2026

Back on the turf again



Ijaz Chaudhry





World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan team after qualification | FIH



Pakistan Hockey has burst into the limelight, both on and off the field.







Pakistan hockey's long sunset



National game struggles with neglect, fading support, and a system failing to keep pace with a changing sport



By Nabil Tahir







For the national sport of Pakistan, moments of celebration have been rare in recent years. The national team’s qualification for the Hockey World Cup after eight years has provided one such moment, a result that has been welcomed across the hockey community.







What you need to know about men's match round 16



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is ready for match round 16. Kampong hopes to win again against Bloemendaal and Schaerweijde is aiming for a first win against HDM. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about women's match round 16



Ramon Min







A new match round is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. SCHC will hunt for a long-awaited win over Den Bosch in the top match of the weekend, while Tilburg will again hope to stunt against Amsterdam. Read all the facts from round 16 here.







Ladies Pinoké win Bosderby, men Pinoké lose



Peter Klanke





Jacob Draper



The first part of the sixteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse produced mixed results for Pinoké. The ladies were too strong for Hurley on Saturday in the Bosderby, 2-0. The men went down at the Oosterplas in a spectacle match. Home team Den Bosch was too strong, 6-3. Timo Boers scored three of the six goals. With the victory, Den Bosch remains in sight of the play-off spots.







Ulster Elks stun Railway Union to boost EY Hockey league survival hopes, as leading sides make no mistake to continue their dominance.







Another round of Irish EY Hockey League fixtures brought yet more twists in the tale of the survival battle, while league leaders across the EYHL Divisions 1 & 2 maintained their imperious form.







Banbridge Academy Crowned All-Ireland Champions After Thrilling Two Days of Schoolgirls Hockey







Armagh: Banbridge Academy were crowned All-Ireland Schoolgirls Champions following an outstanding 3-1 victory over hosts Royal School Armagh in the Kate Russell Final, bringing to a close two days of high-quality, fiercely contested hockey. Alongside them, Munster champions Scoil Mhuire claimed the Daphne Hall title with a narrow 3-2 win over Holy Child Killiney, ensuring the tournament showcased the very best of schoolgirls’ hockey across all provinces.







