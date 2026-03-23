Monday 23 March 2026

Hockey India announces nominees for the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025.







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday revealed the nominees for the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 which will be held on 27 March 2026 in New Delhi. The awards will recognise outstanding performances and contributions to Indian hockey during the 2025 season.







Bloemendaal stays in play-offs race, narrow victory Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







Bloemendaal's men remain in sight of a ticket for the playoffs. At the Klapperboom in Utrecht, The Mussen dealt with Kampong: 5-3. Bloemendaal is sixth, but has fourth-placed Amsterdam within reach. The difference is just one point. Kampong is 10 points behind Amsterdam with six matches to go. Leaders Oranje-Rood maintained their unbeaten status after the narrow win over Klein Zwitserland: 1-0. At the bottom, the meeting between direct competitors HDM and Schaerweijde had no winner: 1-1.







Rewatch: eight goals in Klassieker, hat-trick Timo Boers







During the sixteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, the top matches Pinoké-Den Bosch and Kampong-Bloemendaal accounted for a total of seventeen goals. Check the highlights here.







SCHC comfortably past Den Bosch, HGC beats Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







The SCHC ladies showed why they are the unbeaten leaders in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. At the Oosterplas, coach Robbert van de Peppel's team won 4-0 over Den Bosch on Sunday. Yibbi Jansen was important for the team from Bilthoven with two field goals and a penalty corner. Kampong and Amsterdam also recorded victories. At the bottom, HGC did good business by beating competitors Oranje-Rood 4-2.







Powerful SCHC delivers historic home defeat to Den Bosch



Ramon Min







SCHC women gave their rival Den Bosch a thumping on Sunday afternoon during the sixteenth match round in the Hoofdklasse. Coach Robbert van de Peppel's team won 4-0 at the Oosterplas, a record defeat for the reigning national champion.







Rewatch: Yibbi hurts Den Bosch once again, crucial win for HGC







During the sixteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Yibbi Jansen hurt Den Bosch once again, HGC recorded a crucial away win and Kampong again took the full spoils. Watch the highlights here.







Three Rock Rovers and Monkstown rejoice as AIG Irish Senior Cup dreams continue to finals stage.







The cup magic continued in the AIG Irish Senior Cup Semi-Finals today, as Monkstown Women caused yet another upset against UCD to emulate their sensational cup run in 2022. Three Rock Rovers booked their first finals spot since 2019 with an emphatic win in Havelock Park, while Lisnagarvey made light work of Monkstown as they go in search of a 28th AIG Irish Senior Cup title.







Watsonians women and Edinburgh University men still hold the Scottish Premiership pole position



It took a last minute penalty corner conversion by Fiona Burnet to give Watsonians a belated 2-1 win over GHK in the women`s Premiership game of the day. And so Keith Smith`s charges still hold a three point lead at the top of the table.







TNB Thunderbolts target top-four MHL finish to prep for Junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





TNB Thunderbolts coach Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: TNB Thunderbolts aim to fast-track their hockey players into the national senior team to replace several veterans expected to retire next year.











Subramanyam Thyagarajan







With profound grief I post to inform the passing away of Subramanyam Thyagarajan this morning following a brief illness. He was a former sports correspondent at The Hindu for 52 years. He was 85 and is survived by wife Lalitha Thyagarajan and daughters Suchithra Thyagarajan and Rita Thyagarajan.



Funeral today at 5 pm at Mylapore crematorium



From Mr.T's Facebook page







Subramanyam Thyagarajan



K Arumugam







My dear chosen mentor turned friend S Thyagarajan is no more. The noted veteran sports scribe passed away today in his residence in Chennai. Known as Mr.T to the Hockey World, Thyagu had been the face Indian journalism for as long as he started journalism to present. No one else covered hockey right from National Championship to Olympic as he did. An esteemed colleague, we covered many tournaments together in and outside India. Always cheerful, full of stories, would make every minute in the press box lively. I always saw to it the first copy of my book posted to him, and invariably he would acknowledge and send an appreciative note. Jovial and often sarcastic, he always scored among peers. I had access to only The Hindu when I started writing. His words, usage and arguments in fact led me to take up journalism. We will miss the great personality forever. His memories will live forever. RIP Sir.



