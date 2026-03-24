Tuesday 24 March 2026

AHF relocates qualifier for Aichi-Nagoya





Thailand's Suriya Kasonbua during the 2022 Asian Games. Wang Zhao/GETTY IMAGES



The Asian Hockey Federation announced last week that the men’s qualifying tournament for the 2026 Asian Games has been moved from Muscat, Oman, to Bangkok, Thailand, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.







Punjab to host Asian Champions Trophy hockey for the 1st time; matches in Mohali, Jalandhar



CM Mann announces annual Four-Nation Hockey event, U-13 Badminton Championship after 44 years



Deepankar Sharda





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Hockey India will host the Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab for the first time ever, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced while highlighting the state’s achievements in sports on completing four years of AAP rule.







Four USA Officials Appointed to 2026 Junior Pan American Cups







SANITAGO, Chile – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that four officials have been selected to represent USA at the upcoming Junior Pan American Cups (JPAC) in Santiago, Chile.







Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur reflect on Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 nominations



Both players have been nominated for the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025







New Delhi: As Hockey India gears up to host the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 on 27 March in New Delhi, Indian hockey stars Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur expressed their gratitude and motivation after being nominated for the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025.







The stats of the weekend: firsts for SCHC, men's Kampong vulnerable



Ramon Min





SCHC Women



SCHC's women are building adrift of a record season, HGC has been rare productive in an away game and Kampong's men have already suffered seven defeats this season. Here are the weekend's figures.







De Wijn savouring every moment 10 years on from Kampong’s EHL gold







Sander de Wijn says he will savour every moment of SV Kampong’s latest EHL Men’s journey as they go in pursuit of a second title next week in Den Bosch.







Why Tom Sorsby has focused on his hockey super strengths







Tom Sorsby says he is playing the best hockey of his career two years after travelling to the Paris Olympics as a reserve and then focusing on his super-strengths.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Thirteen





Photo Credit - Graeme Wilcockson



Open/Men's Premier Division



It was a busy weekend in the Open/Men's Premier Division with teams facing two matches in two days apart from Wimbledon and Oxted in the Top Six, who brought their game forwards to the Thursday evening which Wimbledon won 6-1, with Sam Hooper netting his second hat-trick of the season.







Southgate Hockey Club seeks to secure long-term home





Southgate HC is on fundraising drive PIC: Simon Parker/Southgate HC



Southgate Hockey Club has launched a fundraising drive to secure the freehold of its long-term home at Trent Park, seeking to raise £250,000 over the next two years in a bid to safeguard its future and invest in facilities, according to club documents and officials.







Australia Names Under-18 Squads for 2026 India Series







Hockey Australia is pleased to announce the men’s and women’s Under-18 national teams set to represent Australia in an upcoming international series in India this May.







Gino Schilders reflects on 16-year tenure at head of Czech Hockey







When Dutchman Gino Schilders arrived in Prague at 27, he wasn’t following a grand plan. “I wanted to go on an adventure,” he says.







S. Thyagarajan, veteran sports journalist, passes away



Having reported on multiple Olympics and Asian Games, S. Thyagarajan also covered almost all hockey matches that involved India for decades





S. Thyagarajan. Photo: Special Arrangement



S. Thyagarajan, 85, veteran sports correspondent, who worked with The Hindu for more than five decades, passed away here on Monday (March 23, 2026). A multi-sport writer, who eventually specialised in covering hockey, Thyagarajan, ‘Thyagu Sir’ for many, was the spine that held The Hindu’s sports department together for many years.







Veteran scribe Mr T (S. Thyagarajan) is no more







A colossus of the sporting world has fallen. S. Thyagarajan—the man who served as the face of Indian hockey journalism from his very first byline to his last—has passed away in Chennai.







