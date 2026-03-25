Wednesday 25 March 2026

Reflections from World Cup Qualifiers



Growth, First Caps, and the Road Ahead







As the Canadian Senior Teams return from the 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile, and our Junior teams prepare to head down to the same destination for the 2026 Junior Pan American Championships, it is worth highlighting how these competitions fit into current Field Hockey Canada planning.







Reflections: Can-Am Indoor Hockey Series



Story provided by Shank Premakanthan







Women’s program takes on USA indoor hockey in New Jersey







Approaching the business end of the Scottish premierships



It has loosened up a little at the top of the men's Premiership as Edinburgh University have opened up a four point cushion over Western Wildcats and Watsonians – although Western Wildcats have a game in hand against Grove Menzieshill at Auchenhowie and you would fancy they will take the three points from that outstanding encounter.







“This Clears a Lot of Doubts About Myself”: Prince Deep Singh Finds Belief Through Double Nomination at Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025



Prince Deep Singh has been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year and Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21) awards







New Delhi: For a player who is yet to make his senior international debut, Prince Deep Singh’s rise has been anything but ordinary. The young goalkeeper, currently training at the Senior Men’s National Camp, has found himself rubbing shoulders with the country’s best after being nominated in two of the biggest categories — Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025 and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Men – Under 21) — at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 which will be held on 27 March 2026 in New Delhi.







