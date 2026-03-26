Thursday 26 March 2026

Carolan sees silver lining in tight turnaround



By S. SAKTESH







PETALING JAYA: The tight turnaround between the World Cup and Asian Games will pose a significant challenge, but hockey head coach Brendan Carolan (pic) believes it also presents valuable opportunities for growth.







Anmol Ekka, Sakshi Rana React to Nominations for Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025



he two young stars have been nominated for the Men’s and Women’s U-21 Player of the Year awards respectively







New Delhi: Ahead of the eighth edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards, which is scheduled to be held on 27 March in New Delhi, promising Indian hockey talents Anmol Ekka and Sakshi Rana expressed their pride and excitement after being nominated for prestigious under-21 honours.







Cassiem Driven by Legacy, Brotherhood and Amsterdam support for EHL debut







Mustapha Cassiem is thankful to the emotional support of AH&BC Amsterdam and his team mates over the past few months, admitting success on the hockey field “means so much more” in the wake of his father Abdul-Azziz’s death in January.







Club icon Sander de Wijn quits after eighteen seasons at Kampong



Ramon Min





De Wijn



Sander de Wijn is putting a stop to his career in top hockey after this season. The 35-year-old Kampong defender is currently in his eighteenth season in the Utrecht club's main squad, a club record.







Klein Zwitserland sign New Zealand goalgetter Sam Lane



Ramon Min|





Sam Lane NZL



Klein Zwitserland have secured the services of Sam Lane for next season. The 28-year-old goalgetter from New Zealand has signed a two-season contract with the current number eight of the Tulp Hoofdklasse.







Top scorers: Fokke on the rise, Walker chasing club record



Ramon Min





Luna Fokke



With four goals in her last five matches, Kampong captain Luna Fokke has now entered the wide sub-top of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women's top scorers' rankings. In the men's side, top scorer Struan Walker is chasing a club record.







PC queen Yibbi Jansen is on path to beat Dutch hockey goals mark





Yibbi Jansen celebrates in the Hockey India League ALL PICS: Saikat Das / aceimages for HIL



Yibbi Jansen has moved within range of one of Dutch field hockey’s longest-standing records after surpassing 100 international goals, but closing the gap to Maartje Paumen will require sustaining a near one-to-one scoring rate over the coming years.







All to Play For in Weekend Ahead as Irish EYHL Season Heads Towards Dramatic Finale







It’s neck and neck in the race for EY Champions Trophy play-off places and top-flight promotion across EY Hockey League Division 1 and 2 as the league reaches its closing stages.







School hockey lays the foundation for future stars



School hockey lays the foundation for future international players, teaching skills, discipline, and teamwork while opening pathways to higher-level competition.



Arisja Misselhorn





Annelle Lloyd works her magic as a goalie for the South African women’s hockey team. Photo: Supplied



School hockey plays an important role in the development of players. This is according to Anelle Lloyd, who was South Africa’s goalkeeper at the 2024 Olympic Games in France.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram meets IOC President Kirsty Coventry







FIH President Tayyab Ikram met IOC President Kirsty Coventry and said: “Had a great interaction with International Olympic Committee – IOC President Kirsty Coventry at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. We engaged in a thorough discussion about the ongoing geopolitical situation, its impact on sport, hoc events and the potential of sport to bring nations together, which is especially important at this time.







2026 Hall of Fame Inductee: Katie Bam







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the Gala, hosted by the USA Field Hockey Foundation.







PM urged to postpone ‘unconstitutional’ PHF Congress meeting



Mohammad Yaqoob





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on March 20. — DawnNewsTV/File



LAHORE: Terming the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress meeting scheduled for Friday unconstitutional, several representatives from different parts of the country who claim to be the genuine members of the Congress and some former players have urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to postpone the said meeting.







