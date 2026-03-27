Friday 27 March 2026

FIH reveals winners of World Cup Qualifiers Poligras Awards!







The FIH Hockey World Cup 2006 Qualifiers will undoubtedly remain one of the highlights of this year for international hockey. Held across three continents – Ismailia (Egypt), Santiago (Chile) and Hyderabad (India) – these tournaments were a testament to sporting excellence and high emotions. This bodes well for the World Cup!







Follow Team Canada at the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup



Indoor Masters National Teams travel to Nottingham for WMH Indoor World Cup







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the four Canadian masters rosters for the upcoming WMH Indoor World Cup in Nottingham, UK. The tournament is taking place at the David Ross Sports Village at the University of Nottingham from March 26-31. Field Hockey Canada will release more information like live-stream, media and schedules during the month of March. We’d like to congratulate all participants and we are looking forward to a tremendous competition.







2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup Kicks Off







NOTTINGHAM, England - All nine U.S. Masters Teams took the courts at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England for the first day of competition at the 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC). The U.S. O-55 Women picked up their first win, a 2-0 shutout over Alliance.







Wollongong to Host the 2026 Hockey Australia Indoor Masters Invitational







Hockey Australia is pleased to announce that Wollongong will host the 2026 HA Indoor Masters Invitational, with the Illawarra Hockey Centre confirmed as the official venue for the national event.







Aisling Utri: From AFLW to Railway Union and the EHL Dream







When Aisling Utri arrived in Dublin this season, she brought with her more than suitcases and hockey sticks.







Bottom club Hurley must win to avoid historic low



Ramon Min





Daan Dekker of Hurley



Hurley's men are the only team in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men without a win this season. After 16 match rounds, the counter stands at one point (D1 L15) and the pressure is growing to finally get rid of that hateful zero.







Across the EHL | Week Sixteen



Bowdon are all but mathematically confirmed as Open/Mens Division One North champions after the weekend’s games. With one match to play they lead Repton by three points but have a vastly superior goal difference and look set to return to the top flight after a season’s absence.







EuroHockey U18 Championships 2027







The EuroHockey U18 Championships 2027 will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations are qualified for pools and divisions based on their final ranking from the 2025 competition.







PHF Congress gathering postponed



ISLAMABAD: The Extraordinary Meeting of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, has been postponed due to the austerity measures adopted by the Federal Government in the wake of Middle East tension.







South African Hockey Pays Tribute to Gordon Pentecost







It is with deep sadness that South African Hockey notes the passing of Gordon Pentecost, a man whose contribution to the game, and to the people within it, leaves an enduring legacy.







