Saturday 28 March 2026

Competition Continues on Day 2 of 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup







NOTTINGHAM, England - Competition continued on day two of the 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC) at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England. Eight U.S. teams competed, with the O-45 Women and O-50 Men picking up their first wins.







Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025: Navneet Kaur and Hardik Singh named Players of the Year



Zafar Iqbal recognised with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award







New Delhi, March 27, 2026: The Hockey India 8th Annual Awards celebrated the finest performers and contributors to Indian hockey over the past year, bringing together players, officials, and Member Units for a gathering that recognised excellence across the sport, on Friday.







An Evening of Excellence: The 8th Hockey India Annual Awards revealed



K. ARUMUGAM







In a glittering celebration of excellence, the 8th Hockey India Annual Awards today reaffirmed its status as a cornerstone of the sport’s ecosystem. More than just a ceremony, this trendsetting initiative serves as a powerful catalyst for the national game, offering a massive incentive for the stars of today and the champions of tomorrow. By recognizing the sweat and spirit of our athletes, Hockey India has set a benchmark in sporting professionalism. From honoring legends to spotlighting emerging prodigies, the event underscores a commitment to nurturing talent, ensuring that the fire of Indian hockey continues to burn brighter than ever.







Gurjant Singh retires from international hockey after injury layoff, to continue playing domestic and Hockey India League



The 31-year-old forward from Khailara village in Amritsar was also a member of the Indian team that won back-to-back bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.





Gurjant Singh played in 130 senior matches for India and was part of the team that won the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



India’s two-time Olympic medallist Gurjant Singh on Friday retired from international hockey, saying it was the right time to step away after losing his place in the national team due to a back injury last year.







What you need to know about men's match round 17



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is ready for match round 17. Rotterdam is set to face Kampong in a bid to set a new home-game scoring record, while Den Bosch is looking to secure its first win at Bloemendaal in nineteen years. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about women's match round 17



Ramon Min







Match round 17 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. SCHC and Kampong, the numbers one and two of the rankings meet in Bilthoven, while Oranje-Rood tries to avoid a negative club record. Check all previews here.







Orange-Rood extends contract of women's coach Mark Dekker



Peter Klanke





Mark Dekker Daphne van der Velden Oranje Rood



Mark Dekker will remain head coach of the women's team of Oranje-Rood for the next two seasons. He recently signed a contract extension. Assistant coach Daphne van der Velden will also stay with the Eindhoven club for two years.







Iglesias and Campo’s fair chance at EHL pursuit







Alvaro Iglesias’s sportsmanship was one the of images of the EHL Men’s KO16 in Barcelona as the Real Club de Campo captain talked the umpires out of giving Royal Léopold’s Dimitri Cuvelier a yellow card.







Blanca “double-excited” after year out with Campo







After a year on the sidelines, Blanca Pérez says she is “double excited” to return to European hockey as Real Club de Campo prepare for yet another tilt at the EHL Women’s competition at Den Bosch next week.







Edinburgh University on the verge of the Scottish men’s Premiership title as others falter



As we approach this weekend`s penultimate series of Premiership fixtures Edinburgh University are on the verge of their first men’s title after both Watsonians and Western Wildcats are held to a draw. As it stands the students have a six point lead over Wildcats – but they have a game in hand and entertain Edinburgh at Auchenhowie on Saturday. So the outcome is still live.







Chance to play with Tenaga’s seniors energises Andywalfian



By S. SAKTESH







PETALING JAYA: National hockey player Andywalfian Jeffrynus (pic) is relishing the opportunity to play alongside his seniors after joining Tenaga Nasional for the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) next month.







South African Hockey Pays Tribute to Bob Gagel







It is with great sadness that South African Hockey notes the passing of Bob Gagel, a true giant of the game whose contribution to hockey, both locally and globally, leaves an extraordinary legacy.







