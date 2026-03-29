Sunday 29 March 2026

More Action on Day 3 of 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup







NOTTINGHAM, England - It was another action-packed day at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England for day three of the 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC). The O-35 Men picked up an exciting win over Wales, while the O-50 Men, after a tie to Wales today, will begin crossovers tomorrow against Canada.







“I owe it to my teammates”: Navneet Kaur reflects on winning Player of the Year (Women) at Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025



Indian forward expresses gratitude and sets sights on upcoming international tournaments







New Delhi: Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward Navneet Kaur expressed her happiness after being conferred with the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 held in New Delhi on Friday.







"Process is everything": Hardik Singh looks ahead to World Cup after winning Player of the Year at Hockey India Annual Awards







New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Hardik Singh has opened up about his pursuit of excellence following his win at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025. At the ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday, 27 March, Hardik was honoured with the prestigious Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Men), marking the third time in his career he has received the nation's top hockey accolade.







For now, I want to play till the Asian Games: Manpreet says during Hockey India awards



The midfielder is currently on 411 caps, one shy of equalling Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 appearances — the most by an Indian.



Vivek Krishnan





Union MoS Raksha Khadse presents an award to the Indian field hockey player and four-time Olympian Manpreet Singh, during the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



At the eighth annual Hockey India awards here on Friday, Manpreet Singh was feted for reaching 400 international caps. The recognition comes at a time when an impending milestone has appeared to be a heavy millstone around his neck. The midfielder is currently on 411 caps, one shy of equalling Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 appearances — the most by an Indian.







Sarjit: I was made a scapegoat



Controversially-sacked national hockey coach says he was removed over rankings without a full review, despite securing Malaysia’s World Cup berth.



Frankie D'Cruz





Sarjit Singh says his dismissal as national coach came as a shock despite guiding Malaysia to the World Cup.



KUALA LUMPUR: The call came late on a Sunday night. By Monday, Sarjit Singh was told his time as national men’s hockey coach was over.







Malaysia not ready to match top hockey teams, says Sarjit



Former coach points to an ageing core, thin player pool and inconsistent pipeline as key barriers to competing at elite level.



Frankie D'Cruz





Sarjit Singh works with players during a training session, as he highlights the challenges of building depth and preparing a squad to compete at the highest level. (Bernama pic)



KUALA LUMPUR: For all the controversy surrounding his exit, Sarjit Singh is blunt about the bigger issue.







Struan Walker torments Pinoké in 6-1 win over Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke





Struan Walker, Oranje Rood



Following in the footsteps of the ladies, Pinoké's men's side also suffered a defeat. Leaders Oranje-Rood were too strong for the Steekneuzen by as much as 6-1 at the Amsterdamse Bos on Saturday night. Struan Walker was the big scourge with three goals. The top scorer of the Tulp Hoofdklasse thus tallied up his total to 22 goals.







Den Bosch ladies book win on visit to Pinoké



Peter Klanke





Joosje Burg, Den Bosch



Den Bosch ladies have recovered well after last weekend's 4-0 home defeat against SCHC. Coach Marieke Dijkstra's team won 3-1 over Pinoké at the Amsterdam Forest on Saturday. This moves Den Bosch up to third place, at the expense of Amsterdam, which is still in action on Sunday. Pinoké remains in fifth place.







Lisnagarvey take charge at the top of the Men’s table, as Pembroke stun Loreto in the Irish EY Hockey League







The drama continued into round 16 of the EY Hockey League as underdogs secured vital points, and the battle for survival raged on. New table toppers emerged in the Women’s EYHL2, while unbeaten Men’s sides continued their dominance as topflight promotion beckons.







Girls’ hockey clubs fuel growth in school programmes



Local hockey clubs are seeing a rise in young players, helping to strengthen school teams as more girls take up the sport and feed into school hockey programmes.



Sylvester Raraza





Hoërskool Marais Viljoen hockey team celebrate after one of their matches. Description: HS Viljoen hockey team. Photo: Supplied



Girls’ hockey is experiencing encouraging growth as clubs report an increase in participation, with many young players progressing into school teams to strengthen the sport at the grassroots level.







