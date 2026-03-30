Monday 30 March 2026

Excitement Resumes on Day 4 of 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup







NOTTINGHAM, England - It was a full day of action on the fourth day of competition at the 2026 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC) in Nottingham, England. The U.S. O-55 Women picked up a shutout win over Australia, while all teams but the O-35 Men and O-45 Women will head into their final matches tomorrow.







Hockey India Announces 31-member Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp



The camp will be held as part of preparations for key international tournaments in 2026







New Delhi: Hockey India announced the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp from 1st to 9th April 2026 as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team begins preparations for an important international season ahead. The team heads into the camp on the back of a strong showing at the recently concluded FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, where they secured a Silver Medal and successfully qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.







Hockey development plan awaits clarity after coaching change



A proposed partnership with Hockey Western Australia had gained traction within the national setup, but its next steps remain unclear following changes to Malaysia’s coaching leadership.



Frankie D'Cruz





The Malaysian squad during the Egypt outing, with long-term development and player pathways now in focus amid changes to the coaching setup. (MHC pic)



KUALA LUMPUR: A long-term development partnership that could reshape Malaysian hockey now awaits direction following the removal of national coach Sarjit Singh.







Den Bosch to spot four, win Schaerweijde in relegation battle



Peter Klanke







In the battle for tickets to the playoffs in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Den Bosch did good business. Direct competitors Bloemendaal were beaten 3-2 at 't Kopje. The victory lifted the Bosch formation to fourth place in the rankings. As Amsterdam also won, 4-1 against HDM, Pinoké dropped out of the top four. At the bottom, Schaerweijde won the relegation battle against Hurley 2-1. As a result, the team from Zeist reduced the gap to the safe ninth place to one point.







Rewatch: Walker strikes again, Rotterdam grabs club record







During the seventeenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Rotterdam set a new club record with 48 home goals, Struan Walker made short work of Pinoké and Den Bosch won again at 't Kopje after nineteen years. Check out the highlights here.







SCHC-Kampong undecided, wins for Tilburg and Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women's top match between SCHC and Kampong ended without a winner. Leaders SCHC dragged out a 2-2 draw after trailing 2-0. The draw did guarantee Kampong participation in the play-offs. At the bottom of the rankings, Oranje-Rood and straggler Tilburg recorded victories over Bloemendaal (1-3) and HGC (2-4) respectively. This increases the tension at the bottom, partly because number nine Hurley reached 1-1 against Rotterdam. Amsterdam lashed out hard against HDM: 7-1.







Rewatch: hat-trick Moes, another Matla-goal against Pinoké







During the seventeenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Frédérique Matla scored again against her favourite opponent, Freeke Moes scored a hat-trick and Julianna Tornetta was golden for Oranje-Rood. Watch the footage here.







England Hockey round-up: Southgate see red, Buckingham promoted





Surbiton men have proved standout club side in top flight PIC: GRAEME WILCOCKSON



Surbiton head to the Euro Hockey League this week with bragging rights over English club rivals Old Georgians after a 2-0 home win and their 15th successive victory in the Men’s Premier Division.







Loreto retain EY Hockey League title for third consecutive season, as Lisnagarvey maintain top spot with comeback victory.







The destination of the Irish Women’s EY Hockey League was determined as Loreto retained their title for the third consecutive season, while Lisnagarvey maintained their place at the summit of the Men’s EYHL having come out on top of a ten goal thriller with Pembroke Wanderers.







Loreto women rise to Ireland EY Hockey League title





Loreto became most successful club in the competition PIC: Adrian Boehm



Irish side Loreto retained their Women’s EY Hockey League title for the third time in a row on Sunday.







Lisnagarvey hit the front as relegation battles heat up



Title races and relegation fights go up a level as we head into the final weeks of the season.



Rory Noonan





UCC's Lauren Cripps take on the Harlequins defence during their EYHL Division Two clash at the Mardyke.



Saturday's Round 16 EY Hockey League fixtures delivered plenty of drama across all four divisions, with title races tightening and relegation battles intensifying heading into the final weeks of the season.







Edinburgh University are Scottish Men's Premiership champions for the first time



For several seasons now Edinburgh University have come close to the Premiership title but no final outcome – but the students finally made it with a 2-1 win at Auchenhowie over nearest rivals Western Wildcats. They are now nine points ahead and are uncatchable, so they take the title and a place in Europe next season.







