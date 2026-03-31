Tuesday 31 March 2026

New boss of Speedy Tigers coming from South Africa on Thursday



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Brendon Carolan, tasked with mending the national men's hockey team's glaring weaknesses, https://www.nst.com.my/sports/hockey/2026/03/1407369/new-boss-speedy-tigers-coming-south-africa-thursday







A scapegoat is easy, fixing Malaysian hockey is not



Sarjit Singh’s sacking has sparked a reform movement within the hockey fraternity, but the real crisis lies in governance, direction and a game that keeps repeating its own mistakes.



Frankie D'Cruz



Sarjit Singh’s removal as head coach has triggered more than debate about timing and fairness. It has stirred something far more uncomfortable within Malaysian hockey.







Golden Whistle for Wanri Wenter







South African Hockey is proud to congratulate Wanri Wenter on reaching a special milestone, officiating her 100th international test match and earning her Golden Whistle.







“A Long Time Coming”: Reading Captain Lucie Daman Ready for next big challenge





Picture by Helen Ritchie



When Reading step onto the turf in Den Bosch this Wednesday for their long‑awaited EHL Women’s debut, captain Lucie Daman will carry more history than most.







Scottish club Watsonians break new ground in Europe



Watsonians Hockey Club are breaking new ground in Europe this weekend, the women will be the first Scottish side to take part in the EuroHockey League FINAL 12 while the men have their first sojourn into European competition.







The stats of the weekend: milestone Dicke sisters, record Teun Beins



Ramon Min





Teun Beins



Sisters Pien and Jip Dicke celebrated a joint Hoofdklasse milestone and Bloemendaal defender Teun Beins equalled a personal record. Here are the weekend's figures.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Fourteen







Open/Men's Premier Division



In the Open/Men's Top Six, Surbiton celebrated opening their new clubhouse with a 2-0 victory over Old Georgians, making it a 15th win out of 15 and their first-ever Premier Division home victory over the local rivals. The result means OGs drop down to fourth.







