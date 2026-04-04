Saturday 4 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



3 Apr 2026 10:00 TPE v UZB (Pool B) 0 - 8

3 Apr 2026 12:00 SRI v BAN (Pool B) 3 - 2

3 Apr 2026 14:00 OMA v INA (Pool A) 4 - 1

3 Apr 2026 16:00 HKG v KAZ (Pool A) 4 - 3



4 Apr 2026 16:00 THA v OMA (Pool A) 1 - 2



5 Apr 2026 16:00 KAZ v INA (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Road to FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2027: Spotlight on Junior Pan American Cup 2026







The journey to the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups 2027 takes a decisive step forward with the upcoming Junior Pan American Cups 2026 — taking place in Santiago, Chile from 6-18 April — where the continent’s brightest young stars will battle not only for continental glory, but for coveted qualification places on the world stage.







2026 Junior Pan American Cups Preview







SANTIAGO, Chile – Next week, the U.S. U-21 Men’s and Women’s National Teams will begin competition at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups (JPAC). Hosted at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile from April 6 to 18, 2026, this event serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC). The top three finishing men's and top four finishing women's teams will qualify.







Jackson & Lewis to Lead Team at 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup







USA Field Hockey is thrilled to announce that Lindsay Jackson and Heidi Lewis have been appointed as the volunteer co-head coaches to lead the team at the inaugural 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup.







Former star urges return to multi-racial Malaysian hockey team



By Aftar Singh





National junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin urges return to multi-racial roots for Malaysian hockey. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team must return to their multi-racial roots to recapture their former glory, says ex-international Nor Saiful Zaini.







ABN AMRO EHL Finals 2026



Results and fixtures







Watsonians bow out of the women`s EHL



WATSONIANS 0 DEN BOSCH (NETHERLANDS) 6







In the Women’s EHL quarter-final stage Watsonians were up against hosts and tournament favourites Den Bosch from the Netherlands – and they succumbed 6-0 in front of the home crowd.







Jaïr van der Horst returns to Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke





Jaïr van der Horst heading for Oranje Rood



Jaïr van der Horst will return to Oranje-Rood next season. The 29-year-old striker makes the switch from Den Bosch and has signed a two-season contract in Eindhoven.







Day 3 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: The third day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar, held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Friday, witnessed Goans Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Arunachal register wins in their respective matches.







Day 3 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: The third day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 saw Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Goans Hockey, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu win their respective matches on Friday in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







Walking Hockey: Empowering Older Adults Through Sport, Community, and Connection







Each year, the United Nations marks the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, highlighting the transformative power of sport in creating healthier, more inclusive societies. One initiative that embodies this mission is Walking Hockey, an adapted form of hockey designed to keep older adults active, socially connected, and confidently engaged in sport.











