Sunday 5 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



4 Apr 2026 16:00 THA v OMA (Pool A) 1 - 2



5 Apr 2026 16:00 KAZ v INA (Pool A)



6 Apr 2026 10:00 BAN v UZB (Pool B)

6 Apr 2026 12:00 TPE v SRI (Pool B)

6 Apr 2026 14:00 HKG v OMA (Pool A)

6 Apr 2026 16:00 INA v THA (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Veteran Indian Coach CR Kumar is back to Malaysian to coach Women’s national team



K. ARUMUGAM







In a significant move, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has announced the appointment of veteran Indian coach CR Kumar as the Chief Coach of its women’s national team. The former Indian player, recognized as a master of modern hockey coaching, returns to a familiar ground, having previously guided the Malaysian women’s squad in the late 2000s.







Hockey reform movement takes shape



Former players and coaches unite under a coalition to push sweeping reforms, as pressure builds for a reset in Malaysian hockey.



Frankie D'Cruz





Some of the founding members of the Coalition for Renewal of Malaysian Hockey, a movement of former players and coaches calling for structural reform and an independent review of the sport.



PETALING JAYA: A reform movement is taking shape in Malaysian hockey, with former elite players and coaches banding together to demand a shake-up of how the sport is run.







ABN AMRO EHL Finals 2026



Results and fixtures







Watsonians men start their EuroHockey debut with a victory



WATSONIANS 3 WKS GRUNWALD POZNAN (POLAND) 1







Watsonians men defeated Polish side Grunwald Poznan 3-1 at the Club Trophy competition in Vienna to record a victory in their opening pool match.







Day 4 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: The fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar, held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday witnessed Delhi Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Bihar, registered wins in their respective matches, where as Assam Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey played out a draw.







Day 4 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: The fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 saw Le Puducherry Hockey and Kerala Hockey win in Division 'C' while Hockey Himachal, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Delhi Hockey won their respective matches in Division 'B' on Saturday in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







Hockey India under scanner after sexual harassment allegations surface



This, reportedly, is not the first time that complaints of such nature has been raised against the accused.



Hockey India finds itself in a pickle following an anonymous email alleging sexual harassment and abuse against one of its officials landed in the email box of President Dilip Tirkey and Kalpana Sharma, the director of Sports Authority of India's International Complaint Committee.







