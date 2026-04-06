Monday 6 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



5 Apr 2026 16:00 KAZ v INA (Pool A) 3 - 4



6 Apr 2026 10:00 BAN v UZB (Pool B) 1 - 1

6 Apr 2026 12:00 TPE v SRI (Pool B) 3 - 1

6 Apr 2026 14:00 HKG v OMA (Pool A) 1 - 2

6 Apr 2026 16:00 INA v THA (Pool A)



7 Apr 2026 14:00 OMA v KAZ (Pool A)

7 Apr 2026 16:00 THA v HKG (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



6 Apr 2026 11:00 USA v BRA (Pool A)

6 Apr 2026 13:00 CAN v VEN (Pool A)

6 Apr 2026 19:30 CHI v MEX (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



6 Apr 2026 15:00 ARG v MEX (Pool A)

6 Apr 2026 17:00 USA v CAN (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Music-loving Carolan targets Nations Cup final for Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





New national men’s hockey coach Brendon Carolan (second from left) wants his team to reach the final at the Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 11-20. - PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: New national hockey coach Brendon Carolan has set his sights on reaching the Nations Cup final as his first major target with the Speedy Tigers.







Hit play, not panic as new hockey coach remixes Malaysia's training vibes



By Aftar Singh





New national men’s hockey coach Brendon Carolan watching his players during a training session at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, on Monday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Forget the whistles.



New national men's hockey coach Brendon Carolan has turned up the volume, using music to lift moods and sharpen minds as he conducted his first training session in Bukit Jalil on Monday.







ABN AMRO EHL Finals 2026



Results and fixtures







Mixed fortunes for Watsonians in Europe



WATSONIANS 1 GANTOISE (BELGIUM) 5



Watsonians women were defeated 5-1 by Gantoise at the EuroHockey League Final 12. Watsonians did see off Railway Union in some style earlier, and getting to the latter stages will surely be enough to see a Scotland women`s side qualified for next year`s tournament. If so, that would be mission accomplished for Keith Smith`s side.







16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar:The opening day of Division A of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 witnessed Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand. Meanwhile, In Division B, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Arunachal registered wins at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday.







Day 5 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: The fifth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Assam, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Maharashtra register wins in their respective matches.







Indian Hockey stars continue support for #WhiteCard campaign on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace







Bengaluru: On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, observed annually on 6 April, Indian Hockey stars continued their tradition of supporting the global #WhiteCard Campaign, standing in solidarity with the movement that highlights sport as a powerful tool for peace, inclusion, and development.







