Tuesday 7 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



6 Apr 2026 10:00 BAN v UZB (Pool B) 1 - 1

6 Apr 2026 12:00 TPE v SRI (Pool B) 3 - 1

6 Apr 2026 14:00 HKG v OMA (Pool A) 1 - 2

6 Apr 2026 16:00 INA v THA (Pool A) 1 - 0



7 Apr 2026 14:00 OMA v KAZ (Pool A) 5 - 1

7 Apr 2026 16:00 THA v HKG (Pool A) 4 - 1



8 Apr 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Indonesian Men's Field Hockey Team Qualified for the 2026 Asian Games





The Indonesian Field Hockey National Team has secured a ticket to the 2026 Asian Games (doc. Indonesian Field Hockey National Team).



JAKARTA - The Indonesian Men's Field Hockey National Team (National Team) is guaranteed to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games multi-branch sports event after reaching the semifinals in the qualifying match.







2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



6 Apr 2026 11:00 USA v BRA (Pool A) 12 - 0

6 Apr 2026 13:00 CAN v VEN (Pool A) 12 - 0

6 Apr 2026 19:30 CHI v MEX (Pool A) 2 - 0



7 Apr 2026 14:00 ARG v VEN (Pool A)

7 Apr 2026 16:00 CAN v MEX (Pool A)

7 Apr 2026 20:00 CHI v BRA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



6 Apr 2026 15:00 ARG v MEX (Pool A) 11 - 0

6 Apr 2026 17:00 USA v CAN (Pool A) 5 - 0



7 Apr 2026 18:00 URU v CHI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







U-21 USMNT Unleashes Attack, Shuts Out Brazil to Open 2026 JPAC







SANTIAGO, Chile – The opening match of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups in Santiago, Chile was a goalfest for the No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team, as they shut out Brazil 12-0.







U-21 USWNT Blanks Canada in First 2026 JPAC Match







SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team took a 5-0 victory over No. 21 Canada in their first match of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Reese D’Ariano garned a hat trick in the win.







Follow the Junior Pan American Cup



Canada’s Junior (u21) National Teams play in Santiago April 6-18







The 2026 Junior Pan American Championships take place in Santiago, Chile from April 6-18, 2026. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments are a one-pool mega round robin and straight into the medal rounds. See below for pools, schedule sand team rosters.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team set to tour Argentina for four-match series



The tour will serve as a crucial period for India’s preparations ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games







New Delhi: The Indian Senior Women’s Hockey Team is set to tour Argentina in April for a four-match series, set to be held at the CeNARD in Buenos Aires from 13 to 17 April. The series promises to be a highly competitive contest, featuring India taking on the formidable South American opponents on their home turf. The matches will be played on 13, 14, 16, and 17 April, all scheduled for 11:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST).







ABN AMRO EHL Finals 2026



Results and fixtures







Watsonians make EuroHockey Trophy Final in Vienna



WATSONIANS 5 PLZEN-LITICE (CZECHIA) 4



After two straight wins in their pool competition so far Watsonians knew they only had to draw with Czech side Plzen-Litice today to make Monday`s final and finish above their fourth placed pre-tournament seeding. However, they went one better with a 5-4 victory over the Czechs and now face Welsh side Cardiff & Met in the final. That also means they didn`t have to wait around to see the result of the closing match between Arminen and Poznan – neither side can catch Watsonians at the top of the pool.







Watsonians finish with silver medal in Vienna



WATSONIANS 0 CARDIFF & MET 2



It was a silver medal at the EuroHockey Club Trophy competition in Vienna as Watsonians went down 2-0 to Cardiff & Met from Wales – and there are lots of positives to take from the tournament.







German hockey to build national training hub centre







Construction of a new national training hub for German hockey has begun, a significant step in efforts to strengthen elite and youth development infrastructure.







Day 6 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: Day 6 of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, featured a high-scoring set of fixtures. In Division ‘A’, victories were claimed by Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Jharkhand, while Division ‘B’ saw wins for Delhi Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Arunachal Pradesh.







Day 6 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Karnataka won in Division 'B' while Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective matches in Division 'A' on the sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







Sixteen teams to compete in National Under-18 Hockey



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced that the Youth Under-18 National Hockey Championship 2026, will be held from April 9 to April 19, with 16 teams from across the country vying for top honours.







Celebrating Hockey's Power to Unite on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2026







Each year on 6 April, the world comes together to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), a powerful reminder of sport’s unique ability to unite, inspire, and transform lives — and the global hockey family continues to remain at the forefront of the movement.



