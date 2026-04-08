Wednesday 8 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



7 Apr 2026 14:00 OMA v KAZ (Pool A) 5 - 1

7 Apr 2026 16:00 THA v HKG (Pool A) 4 - 1



8 Apr 2026 is a rest day



9 Apr 2026 09:15 THA v TPE (5-8th)

9 Apr 2026 11:30 BAN v HKG (5-8th)

9 Apr 2026 13:45 OMA v UZB (Semi-Final 1)

9 Apr 2026 16:00 SRI v INA (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



7 Apr 2026 14:00 ARG v VEN (Pool A) 19 - 0

7 Apr 2026 16:00 CAN v MEX (Pool A) 8 - 4

7 Apr 2026 20:00 CHI v BRA (Pool A) 3 - 0



8 Apr 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



7 Apr 2026 18:00 URU v CHI (Pool A) 1 - 0



8 Apr 2026 16:00 ARG v CAN (Pool A)

8 Apr 2026 18:00 MEX v URU (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India Announces 24-Member Indian Women's Squad for Argentina Tour



Salima Tete to captain the side in a crucial four-match exposure tour as India step up preparations for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 and Asian Games







New Delhi: Hockey India has announced a 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming tour of Argentina, scheduled from 13 to 17 April 2026 in Buenos Aires. The four-match exposure tour against the world-class Argentine side comes at a pivotal moment in India's international calendar, with the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games firmly on the horizon.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team to Face Global Giants Argentina in a 4-match Bilateral International Series



K ARUMUGAM







Seeking to break a historical pattern of near-misses on the continental stage and alter their narrative on the global platform, the Indian Women’s Hockey team is set to embark on a vital strategic tour of Argentina this April. In what is being viewed as the first firm step toward creating history in a pivotal competitive year, India will engage in a long-drawn Bilateral International Series (BIS, formerly referred to as a Test Series) against the South American powerhouses. The writer has been using the term BIS for over a decade to replace somewhat hallow term Test Series.







Olympian Manzoor Ul-Hassan appointed as Pakistan hockey team's head coach



Former national player Samiullah to lead full-time selection committee, says PHF



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan players celebrate qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after beating Japan in the semi-final of the Qualifiers at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 6, 2026. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday appointed Olympian Manzoor Ul-Hassan as the head coach of the national men's team, ahead of their drought-ending participation in the World Cup, scheduled to run from August 15 to 30.







Manzoor takes charge as Pak hockey eyes World Cup revival



LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed Olympian Manzoor Ul-Hassan as head coach of the national men’s team ahead of Pakistan’s long-awaited return to the global stage.







Olympian Lepage Announces Retirement from USWNT







Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.) has officially announced her retirement from the U.S. Women’s National Team following a six-year playing career at the senior level and 11 years within the women’s system. The 28-year-old Paris 2024 Olympian competed in 55 international matches for Team USA.







Irish Clubs and Officials enjoy special weekend in European Hockey Competitions







While it may have been a quiet weekend on the domestic front, across Europe our clubs and officials were busy representing Irish Hockey at the highest level.







Day 7 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: Day 7 of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar witnessed Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey register victories in their respective Division ‘A’ matches.







Day 7 Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: Hockey Uttar Pradesh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Jharkhand registered victories in Division ‘A’, while Delhi Hockey secured a win in Division ‘B’ on the seventh day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation.







