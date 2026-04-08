Thursday 9 April 2027

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



8 Apr 2026 was a rest day



9 Apr 2026 09:15 THA v TPE (5-8th) 2 - 3

9 Apr 2026 11:30 BAN v HKG (5-8th) 4 - 4 (3 - 2 SO)

9 Apr 2026 13:45 OMA v UZB (Semi-Final 1) 4 - 4 (5 - 4 SO)

9 Apr 2026 16:00 SRI v INA (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



8 Apr 2026 was a rest day



9 Apr 2026 14:00 ARG v MEX (Pool A)

9 Apr 2026 16:00 CAN v BRA (Pool A)

9 Apr 2026 20:00 CHI v USA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



8 Apr 2026 16:00 ARG v CAN (Pool A) 8 - 1

8 Apr 2026 18:00 MEX v URU (Pool A) 0 - 3



9 Apr 2026 18:00 USA v CHI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







LA28 Olympic Tickets Go on Sale April 9







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to inform the global hockey community that LA28 Olympic tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning April 9.







Savita and Deepika Return for the Crucial Argentina Tour



K ARUMUGAM







In a significant move that signals the start of a defining season, Hockey India today announced a powerhouse 24-member squad for the upcoming tour of Argentina. Scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17, this four-match Bilateral International Series (BIS) against the world-class Las Leonas comes at a pivotal juncture as India intensifies preparations for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 and the upcoming Asian Games.







Senior hockey team camp from May 1



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced an extensive schedule for nationwide open trials for the Under-18 and senior teams, along with the commencement of the national senior team’s training camp, following approval from PHF President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani.







Pakistan hockey World Cup qualification overshadowed by financial turmoil



LAHORE: Pakistan’s men’s hockey team has secured qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup after an eight-year absence, a milestone for the sport in the country. Yet, instead of celebration, the moment has been clouded by growing concerns over player payments and financial instability within the national setup.







Kampong sign brothers Juup and Peppe Veen from Schaerweijde



Ramon Min







Freshly crowned European champion Kampong have strengthened their squad for next season with Juup and Peppe Veen. The brothers, both 20 years old, make the move from Schaerweijde, where they went through the entire youth academy and have been part of the first team since 2024.







SCHC on the brink of a historic goalscoring record



Ramon Min







SCHC will face Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven this Sunday, and that match has more in store than an ordinary league match. The league leaders are on the verge of equalling a historic record.







Sjoerd Wolters new head coach of Pinoké women



Ramon Min







Sjoerd Wolters is the new head coach of the Pinoké women's side for next season. He succeeds Daan Sabel, who will leave the Hoofdklasse club from Amstelveen after this season.







No room for error as the EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2 reaches a crucial penultimate weekend







A season-defining weekend lies ahead in the Irish EY Hockey League Division 1 & 2, with titles still on the line, safety hanging in the balance, and the promotion fight reaching a crucial stage.







Tenaga eye treble success with revamped squad of national stars



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu Hockey Team will defend their treble of titles when they take on Tenaga Nasional on Saturday at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu in the Malaysian Hockey League.. STR/ AHMAD UKASYAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional has a record 16 national players in the squad and they will be the team to beat in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which begins on April 11.







Race for the Scottish women's Premiership title



With three games left in the women's Premiership it is tight at the top between Watsonians and Clydesdale Western – they are separated by only three points. And there are two games to come inside the next week on Saturday and the following Wednesday.







USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following 2026 Sunshine Showcase







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the updated outdoor National Club Rankings following the 2026 Sunshine Showcase, presented by Approach Clothing.







‘Second family’: Hockey club fears closure as 100 years loom







A Sussex hockey club closing in on its 100th anniversary is at threat of folding due to the sport’s ongoing issue with 3G.







