Friday 10 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



9 Apr 2026 09:15 THA v TPE (5-8th) 2 - 3

9 Apr 2026 11:30 BAN v HKG (5-8th) 4 - 4 (3 - 2 SO)

9 Apr 2026 13:45 OMA v UZB (Semi-Final 1) 4 - 4 (5 - 4 SO)

9 Apr 2026 16:00 SRI v INA (Semi-Final 2) 3 - 2



10 Apr 2026 09:15 THA v HKG (7/8th Place) 2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO)

10 Apr 2026 11:30 TPE v BAN (5/6th Place) 2 - 3

10 Apr 2026 13:45 UZB v INA (Bronze Medal) 3 - 2

10 Apr 2026 16:00 OMA v SRI (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



9 Apr 2026 14:00 ARG v MEX (Pool A) 16 - 0

9 Apr 2026 16:00 CAN v BRA (Pool A) 7 - 0

9 Apr 2026 20:00 CHI v USA (Pool A) 2 - 2



10 Apr 2026 13:00 MEX v VEN (Pool A)

10 Apr 2026 15:00 ARG v BRA (Pool A)

10 Apr 2026 19:00 CAN v USA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



9 Apr 2026 18:00 USA v CHI (Pool A) 1 - 2



10 Apr 2026 11:00 MEX v USA (Pool A)

10 Apr 2026 17:00 URU v ARG (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Day 4 Recap – Junior Pan American Cups







Day 4 of the Junior Pan American Cups delivered goals, excitement, and unforgettable moments, as teams continue their quest for continental glory in Chile.







JPAC Battle Between U-21 USMNT and Chile Ends in Draw







SANTIAGO, Chile – Fans were treated to a tense, action-packed match to cap off the night at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. The No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team and No. 20 Chile faced off, ending with a 2-2 draw.







U-21 USWNT Bested by Host Chile at 2026 JPAC







SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team fell to host No. 18 Chile, 2-1, in their second match of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team leaves for four-match series in Argentina



Salima Tete unable to travel with the team due to illness, Navneet Kaur will lead the side in her absence







Bengaluru: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Thursday evening for Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they will take on the hosts in a four-match series from 13th to 17th April 2026.







India women’s tour of Argentina: Salima Tete pulls out with illness, Navneet Kaur to lead side



The tour is set to play a crucial role in India’s preparations for a packed international calendar ahead, including the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Asian Games.







The Indian women’s hockey team departed from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Thursday evening for Buenos Aires, Argentina, where it will take on the host in a four-match series from April 13 to 17.







Hockey India Appoints Tim White as Coach of Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team







New Delhi: Hockey India today officially announced the appointment of Tim White as the Coach of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team. The Australian high-performance coach, who recently served as the Head Coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hero Hockey India League (Hero HIL) in January 2026, takes over the role with a clear focus on developing the next generation of international stars.







Australian Time White replaces Tushar Khandker as Jr India Women’s Coach



K ARUMUGAM







NEW DELHI: In a strategic move to fortify the developmental pipeline of national hockey, India today appointment of Australian high-performance specialist Tim White as the new Coach of the Indian junior women’s hockey Team. White, who recently made a significant impact as the chief coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons during the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) in January 2026, steps into the role with a clear mandate: to transform the nation’s brightest young talents into world-class international stars.







No more excuses from Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





National men’s hockey team manager Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak. NSTP pic by HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers will find themselves running out of excuses.







A national sport that stopped being national



When large parts of the talent base stop feeding into Malaysian hockey, the issue is no longer selection, but structure.



Frankie D'Cruz



When Nor Saiful Zaini called for Malaysian hockey to rediscover its broader roots, he was not being sentimental.







Quarter-Final Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: Day 8 of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar witnessed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh register wins in their respective Division ‘A’ quarter-final matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex.







Quarter-Final Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand won in the Quarter-Finals of the Division 'A' of 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, on Thursday.







KPK teams shine as Pakistan's National Under-18 Hockey begins



ISLAMABAD: KPK teams made an early impression as the National Under-18 Hockey Championship kicked off Thursday at the Bunda Ground, Islamabad.







