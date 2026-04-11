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Saturday 11 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026
Bangkok Thailand

All games GMT +7

10 Apr 2026 09:15     THA v HKG (7/8th Place)        2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO)
10 Apr 2026 11:30     TPE v BAN (5/6th Place)         2 - 3
10 Apr 2026 13:45     UZB v INA (Bronze Medal)     3 - 2
10 Apr 2026 16:00     OMA v SRI (Gold Medal)         3 - 1

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre


2026 Junior Pan American Cup
Santiago, Chile

All times GMT -4

Men

10 Apr 2026 13:00     MEX v VEN (Pool A)     2 - 2
0 Apr 2026 15:00     ARG v BRA (Pool A)     14 - 0
10 Apr 2026 19:00     CAN v USA (Pool A)     3 - 2

11 Apr 2026 is a rest day

Pool Standings

Women

10 Apr 2026 11:00     MEX v USA (Pool A)     0 - 13
10 Apr 2026 17:00     URU v ARG (Pool A)     1 - 2

11 Apr 2026 19:00     CAN v CHI (Pool A)       

Pool Standings

FIH Match Centre



JPAC


Goals, Drama and Dominance: The Race to the World Cup Intensifies



As the Junior Pan American Cups continue in Santiago, the fight for qualification spots for the FIH Junior World Cup is heating up.


U-21 USMNT Comeback Falls Short Against Canada



SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team fell to No. 16 Canada by a narrow 3-2 margin in their third contest of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Despite the outcome, it was a solid performance from the Junior Wolves.


U-21 USWNT Dominates Mexico at 2026 JPAC



SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team bounced back with a big 13-0 win over No. 34 Mexico in their third match of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Nine different Junior Eagles tallied goals, with Reese D’Ariano notching five.


2026 Test Matches JPN v KOR
Tokyo

All times GMT +9

Men

11 Apr 2026 13:00     JPN v KOR     1 - 2
12 Apr 2026 15:30     JPN v KOR     

Women

11 Apr 2026 15:30     JPN v KOR     1 - 0
12 Apr 2026 13:00     JPN v KOR     

FIH Match Centre


PHF gets finances for Pro League’s next leg

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has allocated the required funds for Pakistan’s senior team’s participation in the Pro Leagues tours of the UK and Belgium.


Kampong summon golden story-book ending of an era



SV Kampong summoned an emotional week to remember to win the EHL Men’s title for the second time, 10 years on from their debut success, a crowning moment for a series of departing heroes.


Behind the scenes at Kampong: the documentary that shows it all



Kampong's men have had some special days. While the Utrechters won the Euro Hockey League last week, at the same time their documentary The Blueprint premiered on YouTube.


Jansen fires SCHC to cathartic EHL Women’s title



Yibbi Jansen’s single penalty corner goal fired SCHC to their first ever ABN AMRO EHL Women’s title as the club from Bilthoven defeated HC Den Bosch 1-0 in an all‑Dutch final.


SCHC scores a double coup by signing two Belgian players



SCHC has strengthened their squad with two Belgian internationals for next season. Camille Belis (21) and Louise Dewaet (20) make the move from Braxgata to Bilthoven.


Cardiff & Met the men’s Trophy I champions for fourth time in 10 years



Cardiff & Met claimed the Rohrmax EuroHockey Club Trophy I Men title after overcoming Watsonians in Sunday’s final, making it four gold medals at this level since 2016


Orée claim EHL U14 boys glory



Royal Orée claimed the Euro Hockey League U14 Boys title after edging Berliner HC in a tightly contested final that was decided by shoot‑out, bringing two days of high-quality youth hockey in ’s‑Hertogenbosch to a thrilling close.


Fletiomare win U14 girls gold in European debut



Fletiomare MHC lifted the Euro Hockey League U14 Girls title in their European debut as they got the best of HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim in a dramatic shoot‑out in Sunday’s final.


ABN AMRO EHL hockey ID tournament raises the game once more



The ABN AMRO EHL Hockey ID Tournament, held at HC ’s‑Hertogenbosch, once again proved that hockey is at its strongest when competition, inclusion and community come together.


What you need to know about women's match round 18

Ramon Min



Match round 18 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Marijn Veen is aiming for an anniversary with Amsterdam and Rotterdam finally wants to score again against Den Bosch.


EHL Premier Division Preview | Week 15



It’s the last week of the regular league season in the Premier Division with the final stages of two pools of four teams leading to the finals weekend to follow. 


Semi-Final Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar



Rajgir, Bihar: Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered wins in the semi-finals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar in their respective Division ‘A’ matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Friday. 


Preview: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women’s National Championship Finals



Rajgir, Bihar: The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar has reached its climax  setting the stage for an exciting day of finals in Division A. Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Hockey Jharkhand in the Women’s Final, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh will also feature in the Men’s Final against Uttar Pradesh Hockey.


Easter Hockey Festival team plays 400th match at Torbay



The 74th Torbay Easter Hockey Festival concluded following four days of highly competitive hockey, with the overall standard of play widely regarded as the strongest seen for several years.

 