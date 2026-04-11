Saturday 11 April 2026

Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Bangkok Thailand



All games GMT +7



10 Apr 2026 09:15 THA v HKG (7/8th Place) 2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO)

10 Apr 2026 11:30 TPE v BAN (5/6th Place) 2 - 3

10 Apr 2026 13:45 UZB v INA (Bronze Medal) 3 - 2

10 Apr 2026 16:00 OMA v SRI (Gold Medal) 3 - 1



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



10 Apr 2026 13:00 MEX v VEN (Pool A) 2 - 2

0 Apr 2026 15:00 ARG v BRA (Pool A) 14 - 0

10 Apr 2026 19:00 CAN v USA (Pool A) 3 - 2



11 Apr 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



10 Apr 2026 11:00 MEX v USA (Pool A) 0 - 13

10 Apr 2026 17:00 URU v ARG (Pool A) 1 - 2



11 Apr 2026 19:00 CAN v CHI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





JPAC







Goals, Drama and Dominance: The Race to the World Cup Intensifies







As the Junior Pan American Cups continue in Santiago, the fight for qualification spots for the FIH Junior World Cup is heating up.







U-21 USMNT Comeback Falls Short Against Canada







SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team fell to No. 16 Canada by a narrow 3-2 margin in their third contest of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Despite the outcome, it was a solid performance from the Junior Wolves.







U-21 USWNT Dominates Mexico at 2026 JPAC







SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team bounced back with a big 13-0 win over No. 34 Mexico in their third match of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Nine different Junior Eagles tallied goals, with Reese D’Ariano notching five.







2026 Test Matches JPN v KOR

Tokyo



All times GMT +9



Men



11 Apr 2026 13:00 JPN v KOR 1 - 2

12 Apr 2026 15:30 JPN v KOR



Women



11 Apr 2026 15:30 JPN v KOR 1 - 0

12 Apr 2026 13:00 JPN v KOR



FIH Match Centre







PHF gets finances for Pro League’s next leg



ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has allocated the required funds for Pakistan’s senior team’s participation in the Pro Leagues tours of the UK and Belgium.







Kampong summon golden story-book ending of an era







SV Kampong summoned an emotional week to remember to win the EHL Men’s title for the second time, 10 years on from their debut success, a crowning moment for a series of departing heroes.







Behind the scenes at Kampong: the documentary that shows it all







Kampong's men have had some special days. While the Utrechters won the Euro Hockey League last week, at the same time their documentary The Blueprint premiered on YouTube.







Jansen fires SCHC to cathartic EHL Women’s title







Yibbi Jansen’s single penalty corner goal fired SCHC to their first ever ABN AMRO EHL Women’s title as the club from Bilthoven defeated HC Den Bosch 1-0 in an all‑Dutch final.







SCHC scores a double coup by signing two Belgian players







SCHC has strengthened their squad with two Belgian internationals for next season. Camille Belis (21) and Louise Dewaet (20) make the move from Braxgata to Bilthoven.







Cardiff & Met the men’s Trophy I champions for fourth time in 10 years







Cardiff & Met claimed the Rohrmax EuroHockey Club Trophy I Men title after overcoming Watsonians in Sunday’s final, making it four gold medals at this level since 2016







Orée claim EHL U14 boys glory







Royal Orée claimed the Euro Hockey League U14 Boys title after edging Berliner HC in a tightly contested final that was decided by shoot‑out, bringing two days of high-quality youth hockey in ’s‑Hertogenbosch to a thrilling close.







Fletiomare win U14 girls gold in European debut







Fletiomare MHC lifted the Euro Hockey League U14 Girls title in their European debut as they got the best of HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim in a dramatic shoot‑out in Sunday’s final.







ABN AMRO EHL hockey ID tournament raises the game once more







The ABN AMRO EHL Hockey ID Tournament, held at HC ’s‑Hertogenbosch, once again proved that hockey is at its strongest when competition, inclusion and community come together.







What you need to know about women's match round 18



Ramon Min







Match round 18 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Marijn Veen is aiming for an anniversary with Amsterdam and Rotterdam finally wants to score again against Den Bosch.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week 15







It’s the last week of the regular league season in the Premier Division with the final stages of two pools of four teams leading to the finals weekend to follow.







Semi-Final Results: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered wins in the semi-finals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar in their respective Division ‘A’ matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Friday.







Preview: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women’s National Championship Finals







Rajgir, Bihar: The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar has reached its climax setting the stage for an exciting day of finals in Division A. Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Hockey Jharkhand in the Women’s Final, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh will also feature in the Men’s Final against Uttar Pradesh Hockey.







Easter Hockey Festival team plays 400th match at Torbay







The 74th Torbay Easter Hockey Festival concluded following four days of highly competitive hockey, with the overall standard of play widely regarded as the strongest seen for several years.







