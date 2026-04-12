Sunday 12 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



11 Apr 2026 was a rest day



12 Apr 2026 15:00 BRA v MEX (Pool A)

12 Apr 2026 17:00 USA v VEN (Pool A)

12 Apr 2026 19:00 ARG v CHI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



11 Apr 2026 19:00 CAN v CHI (Pool A) 0 - 0



12 Apr 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Chile Pushes Hard but Held by Canada in Scoreless Draw







In the only women’s match of the day, Canada and Chile played out a tightly contested 0–0 draw, showcasing strong defensive performances from both sides as all teams completed their third game of the tournament.







2026 Test Matches JPN v KOR

Tokyo



All times GMT +9



Men



11 Apr 2026 13:00 JPN v KOR 1 - 2

12 Apr 2026 15:30 JPN v KOR



Women



11 Apr 2026 15:30 JPN v KOR 1 - 0

12 Apr 2026 13:00 JPN v KOR 1 - 1



FIH Match Centre







All still to play for in the Irish Men’s EY Hockey League, as survival remains an uncertainty for several Women’s sides.







The penultimate weekend of EY Hockey League fixtures didn’t disappoint as both Banbridge and Lisnagarvey remain neck and neck in the fight for the title, the survival scrap rages on in the Women’s EYHL, and promotion remains on the cards for seven different clubs in the Women’s and Men’s EYHL2.







Jong Hyun hat-trick fires Tenaga to MHL Charity Shield



By Malik Muhamad





Tenaga Nasional players celebrate with the MHL Charity Shield after edging Terengganu Hockey Team 5-4 at the Kuala Terengganu Hockey Stadium on Saturday. - PIC BY GHAZALI KORI



KUALA TERENGGANU: Tenaga Nasional clinched the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Charity Shield on Saturday after a last-minute goal from South Korean Jang Jong Hyun secured a 5-4 victory over Terengganu Hockey Team (THT).







Watsonians and Edinburgh University will contest this year's Men’s Scottish Cup Final







The first match was an all-university clash between Edinburgh who had just clinched the Premiership title and Glasgow from the second tier – and the 8-0 victory for the former reflected the gulf. And again the scoring catalyst was Jamie Golden with five – that has been a feature of the season.







Open/Men’s Cup and Plate Semi Finals



10am (Pitch 1) – Open/Men’s Scottish Plate – Western Wildcats 6-1 Inverleith



Two Premiership sides faced off in the first game of the day, the plate semi final. After a close first quarter, Western raced into a three goal lead thanks to goals from Adam MacKenzie, Iain McFadden and Fraser Moran. Inverleith pulled one back just before half time through Kaze Cordero.







Punjab dominate National U-18 hockey



ISLAMABAD: Four matches were contested on the third day of the Youth Under-18 National Hockey Championship 2026, being organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), with teams displaying dominant performances in a series of one-sided encounters.







