Monday 13 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



12 Apr 2026 15:00 BRA v MEX (Pool A) 1 - 3

12 Apr 2026 17:00 USA v VEN (Pool A) 8 - 0

12 Apr 2026 19:00 ARG v CHI (Pool A) 4 - 1



13 Apr 2026 16:00 ARG v CAN (Pool A)

13 Apr 2026 18:00 CHI v VEN (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



12 Apr 2026 was a rest day



13 Apr 2026 12:00 CAN v URU (Pool A)

13 Apr 2026 14:00 USA v ARG (Pool A)

13 Apr 2026 20:00 CHI v MEX (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Goals Flow as Top Scorers Shine on Day 7







Day 7 of the tournament delivered another action-packed schedule, with attacking performances and standout individual displays shaping the men’s competition. Mexico secured a solid 3–1 victory over Brazil, led by a brace from Isidro Santillan (5’, 23’) and a third from Brandon Rodriguez (35’), while Rafael Larrubia briefly brought Brazil level at 21’.







U-21 USMNT Overpowers Venezuela in JPAC Matchup







SANTIAGO, Chile – Following a slow start, the No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team had a comfortable 8-0 shutout win over Venezuela at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups. Scoring was led by Sekayi Charasika with four and highlighted by two first-time career goal scorers in Jasper Pouw and Oliver Shindler.







Preview: Led by Navneet Kaur, Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for four-match Argentina tour



The tour will serve as preparation for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team ahead of three crucial tournaments scheduled for later this year







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is all set to play their four-match Argentina Tour, to be held at the Club Ciudad de Buenos Aires in Argentina from 13 to 17 April. The tour will serve as the ideal preparation for the Indian team ahead of a crucial period as they gear up for the FIH Nations Cup, FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, and the Asian Games later this year.







IND vs ARG: India gets Savita boost ahead of Argentina tour but will miss Salima’s services



Savita has not competed since June 2025 as she took a break from the game due to personal reasons. Salima, a quality mid-fielder, is still recovering from a bout of chicken pox.





FILE PHOTO: Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia will return to the team after a break due to personal reasons for the Argentina tour. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Star goalkeeper and former captain Savita Punia will return to the national women’s hockey team after 10 months, but indisposed skipper Salima Tete will be missing from action when India takes on Argentina in the first game of the four-match series, here on Monday.







Why has Pakistan hockey’s new move of replacing men’s head coach left players stunned?



by Sumit Channa





Pakistan hockey © Sumit Channa



New Delhi: Pakistan Hockey Federation’s new step has left the players of the Pakistan team in shock. The PHF on Wednesday decided to replace their current head coach, Australian Colin Batch, with former Olympian Manzoor ul Hasan for the upcoming FIH Pro Nations League and the 2026 hockey World Cup.







What you need to know about men's match round 18



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is up to match round 18. Oranje-Rood wants to finally beat Bloemendaal again on their own field and Den Bosch hopes to hurt Rotterdam again. Read the facts and figures here.







Kampong book first league win after winter break



Peter Klanke







Five days after winning the European club title, Kampong's men also recorded another victory in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. At the Klapperboom, Schaerweijde was beaten 3-0 on Saturday night. Duco Telgenkamp scored two of the three Utrecht goals, after Derck de Vilder had opened the scoring. For Kampong, it marked the first win after the winter break.







First league win Hurley, Pinoké passes Den Bosch



Peter Klanke







On the eighteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men's competition, Hurley recorded its first league win. In The Hague, the team of outgoing coach Enzo Torossi was 2-1 too strong for HDM on Sunday. Despite the win, Hurley remains bottom of the league, although the gap to number eleven Laren has shrunk to one point. Laren lost 5-3 at home to Pinoké, which climbed to fourth place in the rankings at the expense of Den Bosch, which lost 3-1 to Rotterdam at the Oosterplas. Leader Oranje-Rood dealt with Bloemendaal. It became 4-1.







Rewatch: amazing goal Van der Heijden, Walker prolific again







During the 18th match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Oranje-Rood finally scored another home victory over Bloemendaal and Timme van der Heijden scored an insane goal in the top match against Den Bosch. Check the highlights here.







Victory ladies Kampong, Amsterdam assured of play-offs



Peter Klanke







Kampong ladies won 4-1 over Pinoké on the eighteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse. At the home Klapperboom, Iris de Kemp was important for the Utrecht team with two goals. Pinoké's defeat made Amsterdam the third team to secure a spot in the playoffs. Earlier, leaders SCHC and number two Kampong were already sure of a ticket.







Matla scores 400th career goal in a narrow win over Rotterdam



Ramon Min







Frédérique Matla reached an impressive milestone on Sunday afternoon. The 29-year-old Den Bosch attacker scored the 400th official goal in her career against Rotterdam (1-0).







Oranje-Rood takes point against SCHC, Den Bosch to play-offs



Peter Klanke







The ladies of Oranje-Rood caused a big surprise in the eighteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse on Sunday by holding brand-new European club champion SCHC to 2-2. In doing so, the Eindhoven formation took an important point in the fight against relegation and moved up from 11th to 10th place. Dutch champion Den Bosch won by a narrow margin against Rotterdam (1-0) and secured the play-offs with that victory. With that, the four teams vying for the national title are known: SCHC, Kampong, Amsterdam and Den Bosch.







Rewatch: Jansen saves SCHC, Walhof important for HDM





Kaat Walhof of HDM



During the 18th match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, a goal from Kaat Walhof gave HDM three valuable points and Yibbi Jansen prevented SCHC's defeat. Watch the highlights here.







Portrane secure Irish topflight promotion as Banbridge and Lisnagarvey close out double-weekend with crucial wins in the Men’s EY Hockey League







It was a day of jubilation for Portrane Hockey Club who guaranteed themselves topflight promotion with a game to spare, while Banbridge and Lisnagarvey both closed out their double-weekends with crucial victories to take the title race to the wire.







TNB Thunderbolts fight back to draw with UiTM in MHL opener



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: TNB Thunderbolts, powered by national junior players, recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) opener on Sunday.







Wildcats and Clydesdale will contest the Women's Scottish Cup Final







Western Wildcats duly progressed to the Women’s Scottish Cup Final with a 2-0 win over Glasgow University in the first semi-final.







Women’s Cup and Plate Semi Finals



Women’s District Cup – Glasgow University 3 3-2 Edinburgh University 4



In a close game between the two university sides, Glasgow University came from behind twice to secure their place in this years District Cup final.







Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinch Gold medal at 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar







Rajgir, Bihar: Uttar Pradesh Hockey emerged champions of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar after defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the Division ‘A’ Final. Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab secured the Bronze medal, overcoming Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey in the 3rd/4th place match.







Hockey Jharkhand clinch Gold medal at 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand







Ranchi: Hockey Jharkhand successfully defended their title to emerge champions of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand—supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation—after defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a closely fought Division ‘A’ Final. Meanwhile, Hockey Association of Odisha secured the Bronze medal, overcoming Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the 3rd/4th place match.







Punjab 2 send 14 past AJK in National Under-18 Hockey



ISLAMABAD: Punjab 2 displayed a ruthless attacking performance against Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Punjab 3 and Sindh 1 settled for a hard-fought draw as the National Under-18 Hockey Championship continued at the Bunda Ground on Sunday.







FIH President promotes hockey at the highest political and sporting levels in Japan







On the occasion of the first meeting of the FIH Executive Board this year, held in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, FIH President Tayyab Ikram met Princess Takamado and said: “I am very honoured to have met Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado. I congratulated her on the qualification of both the Japanese women’s and men’s national hockey teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, which will take place in Belgium and the Netherlands in August of this year. I also took this opportunity to present her with World Cup tickets.”



