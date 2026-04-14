Tuesday 14 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



13 Apr 2026 16:00 ARG v CAN (Pool A) 5 - 1

13 Apr 2026 18:00 CHI v VEN (Pool A) 12 - 0



14 Apr 2026 13:00 USA v MEX (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



13 Apr 2026 12:00 CAN v URU (Pool A) 0 - 4

3 Apr 2026 14:00 USA v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 5

13 Apr 2026 20:00 CHI v MEX (Pool A) 3 - 0



14 Apr 2026 15:00 URU v USA (Pool A)

14 Apr 2026 17:00 CAN v MEX (Pool A)

14 Apr 2026 19:00 ARG v CHI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Argentina Tops U-21 USWNT at 2026 JPAC







SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team was overpowered by No. 2 Argentina at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups.







Oranje-Rood on course for rare good performance



Ramon Min







After eighteen match rounds, Oranje-Rood is still unbeaten in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men. With four matches still to go, the Eindhoveners can do something only four clubs have ever done.







The stats of the weekend: milestone Telgenkamp, Hurley end horrible streak



Ramon Min







Duco Telgenkamp scored his 49th and 50th league goals for Kampong and Lana Kalse is nearing a club record at Pinoké. Here are the weekend's stats.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week 15







Open/Men's Premier Division



A 5-1 win at Holcombe means Surbiton won all 16 games in the Open/Men's Top Six to become the first top-flight team to finish with a 100 per cent in the regular league season.







England Hockey round-up: Surbiton men break record





Surbiton men have proved standout club side in top flight PIC: GRAEME WILCOCKSON



Surbiton became the first side to finish the regular Men’s Premier Division season with an unblemished record following their 16th successive victory.







Customs run riot with 15-goal blitz in National U-18 Hockey Championship



ISLAMABAD: Customs delivered a stunning attacking display, thrashing Gilgit-Baltistan 15-0 on the fifth day of the National Under-18 Hockey Championship at the Bunda Ground on Monday.







PHF bars nine overage players from U-18 Games



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has barred nine players from participating in the National Under-18 Youth Hockey Games after they were found overage during a stringent scrutiny process.







Rising Stars President honors Under-18 Hockey Championship Team







ISLAMABAD: Mehmood Ahmed, President of the Rising Stars Hockey Club and Assistant Tournament Director of the Under-18 Hockey Championship 2026, hosted a sumptuous dinner at his residence in honour of championship officials and club management.







Uttar Pradesh Hockey Skipper Ketan Kushwaha reflect on title-winning campaign at 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship 2026



Uttar Pradesh Hockey President Dr. RP Singh speaks about their recent performance and the work state association has put in at the grassroots level







Rajgir, Bihar: Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinched the title at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship 2026, Rajgir, Bihar, delivering a dominant performance to defeat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 5-2 in the Final — a result that underscored the province's growing stature as a powerhouse of grassroots hockey development in the country.







Sandeepa Kumari reflects on Hockey Jharkhand’s title-winning campaign at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s National Championship 2026







Ranchi, Jharkhand:Hockey Jharkhand secured their third consecutive title at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s National Championship 2026, defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Final.







50 years since the quiet disappearance of one of hockey’s oldest traditions





The Hockey Museum has highlighted the bully demise



It is 50 years since the beginning of the end for one of hockey’s most traditional features -tthe centre bully.



