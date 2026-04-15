Wednesday 15 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



14 Apr 2026 13:00 USA v MEX (Pool A) 4 - 1



15 Apr 2026 15:00 BRA v VEN (Pool A)

15 Apr 2026 17:00 ARG v USA (Pool A)

15 Apr 2026 19:00 CAN v CHI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



14 Apr 2026 15:00 URU v USA (Pool A) 0 - 5

14 Apr 2026 17:00 CAN v MEX (Pool A) 2 - 0

14 Apr 2026 19:00 ARG v CHI (Pool A) 3 - 0



15 & 16 Apr 2026 are rest days



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Performances Set the Stage for Decisive Final Day







Day action delivered goals, intensity, and clear statements of intent as teams sharpened their form ahead of a crucial final round that will determine the men's semi-final matchups.







U-21 USMNT Secure Spot in JPAC Semifinals With Win Over Mexico







SANTIAGO, Chile – With a 4-1 win over No. 36 Mexico, the No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team secured a spot in the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups semifinals on Friday, April 17. Sekayi Charasika and Mehtab Grewal tallied two goals apiece in the victory.







U-21 USWNT Shut Out Uruguay, Headed to JPAC Semifinals







SANTIAGO, Chile – In their last pool match at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups, the No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team came out with a big 5-0 win over No. 16 Uruguay. The Junior Eagles will advance to the semifinals on Friday, April 17.







Applications open for SA Hockey Senior Team staff







The South African Hockey Association invites applications for key roles within the SA Senior National Teams as we continue building toward future international cycles.







SA Hockey Pays Tribute as Kristen Paton Announces Retirement







South African Hockey today pays tribute to Kristen Paton, who has announced her retirement from international hockey. The dynamic midfielder earned 80 test caps for the national side across a career spanning nearly a decade, representing South Africa with distinction at two Olympic Games, as well as two FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup and two Commonwealth Games.







I would compare starting HYROX to playing my first season in Hockey India League: Moritz Fuertse



In an interview with Sportstar, HYROX co-founder Fuertse spoke on his journey from elite sport to founding one of the most successful fitness startups in the world.



Jonathan Selvaraj





File photo: Moritz Fuertse has played 268 times for Germany, scored 112 goals and won three Olympic medals, including gold at Beijing and London and a bronze at his final Games in Rio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



When he called time on his international career in 2017, Moritz Fuerste was one of the most accomplished field hockey players of all time. He’d been capped 268 times for Germany, scored 112 goals and won three Olympic medals, including gold at Beijing and London and a bronze at his final Games in Rio.







PHF names new management, coaching panels for senior, junior teams



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has unveiled new management and coaching panels for the national senior and junior teams, following approval from the PHF ad hoc president.







Banbridge target top spot while women’s sides chase topflight survival in penultimate EY Hockey League clashes.







Penultimate Irish EY Hockey League outings for eight Men’s and Women’s sides take place this week under the floodlights as sides continue to chase top spot, EY Champions Trophy Play-Off places and topflight survival as the final weekend of the league season looms.







It’s not easy being on cancer treatment, reveals Reading captain





Reading celebrated first women's Premier Division title for 12 years PIC: HELEN RITCHIE



Reading captain Lucie Daman has revealed she was diagnosed with melanoma during one of the most significant periods of her career, opening up on the challenge of leading her side while dealing with a serious health scare.



