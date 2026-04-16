Thursday 16 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



15 Apr 2026 15:00 BRA v VEN (Pool A) 0 - 1

15 Apr 2026 17:00 ARG v USA (Pool A) 8 - 0

15 Apr 2026 19:00 CAN v CHI (Pool A) 2 - 1



16 Apr 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



15 & 16 Apr 2026 are rest days



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Final Whistle on the Round Robin: Powerhouses Set the Stage for Knockouts







The final day of the round robin delivered decisive results as teams made their last push before the knockout stage of the Junior Pan American Cups.







U-21 USMNT Blanked by Argentina at 2026 JPAC







SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team finished out pool play at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cups with a tough 8-0 loss to No. 3 Argentina. Despite the setback, the Junior Wolves move on to the semifinals.







Pool confirmation for 2026 Women's Nations Cup in Auckland







Hockey New Zealand can confirm an update to the team line-up for the 2026 Women’s FIH Nations Cup, to be held in Auckland from 15–21 June.







Junior USWNT Wrap Up 4 Nations Tournaments in Europe







EUROPE - Three Junior U.S. Women's National Teams wrapped up their respective 4 Nations Tournaments in Europe on April 6 after competing over a four-day span against top junior national teams.







Canadian April Youth Tours Recap



Three U18 teams return from successful European tours







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to have sent out three Europe-bound youth tours in April. Two U18 Women’s teams traveled to Czechia and Wales and a U18 Men’s team went to Frankfurt, Germany for a set of matches and trainings. Two more tours (U18 Women and U16 Women) are scheduled to go out next week bound for Poznan, Poland.







EHL Men’s allocation takes shape after easter events







Qualification for the 2026/27 Euro Hockey League has taken further shape in the wake of this Easter’s ABN AMRO EHL Men and the EuroHockey Club Trophy I in Vienna.







Line-up for EHL Women 26/27 picture becomes clearer







Following the completion of ABN AMRO EHL Women and the EuroHockey Trophy I tournaments last week, the make-up of the qualifiers for next season’s EHL is almost complete.







Huge EuroHockey third team officiate at top class tournaments across Europe







The Easter weekend saw one of the largest set of appointments put together across a wide range of EuroHockey competitions with 101 officials involved at the EHL FINALS in Den Bosch and the two EuroHockey Trophy I tournaments in Vienna.







Struan Walker equals club record of Mink van der Weerden



Ramon Min





Walker (front) and van der Weerden (rear)



In his very first season at Oranje-Rood, Struan Walker equalled a club record that stood for seven years. The Scottish striker scored twice in the home game against Bloemendaal (4-1) on Sunday, bringing his season total to 24 goals.







Play-off spots have already been decided in women's league



Ramon Min







With four match rounds to go, the battle for the play-off places in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women is already decided. SCHC, Kampong, Amsterdam and Den Bosch are assured of participation in the play-offs for the national title. Only the final order is still open.







Indoor Hockey title race wide open



By Helge Schutz





Delron Handura celebrates a goal for SOE against Wanderers. Photo: Helge Schütz



The Namibia Indoor Hockey Men’s Premier League title race is still wide open following the third round of matches last weekend.







34 Medals in 16 years, Hockey Jharkhand has emerged as a women’s hockey powerhouse



Dominance at Sub Junior and Junior Women National Championships drives a steady stream of players into the Indian Women’s Hockey Team







New Delhi: Hockey Jharkhand continued its dominance at the grassroots level by clinching the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Gold Medal, marking a third consecutive title (2024, 2025, 2026) and reinforcing its status as one of the strongest junior setups in the country.







England Hockey launch first phase of £4m fund to aid pitches and facilities





Old Loughtonians showcase its new pitches



England Hockey has launched the first phase of a £4m fund aimed at transforming community sports facilities.







WADA: Welcome to Athlete Corner!







In our first edition in December, we invited you to vote on a name for this newsletter, and the results are in. You have officially named it Athlete Corner, and you can find the full breakdown of the vote later in this issue to see just how close it was.



