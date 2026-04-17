Friday 17 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



16 Apr 2026 was a rest day



17 Apr 2026 10:00 VEN v BRA (Cross Over)

17 Apr 2026 12:15 CAN v USA (SF2)

17 Apr 2026 14:30 ARG v CHI (SF1)



Pool Standings



Women



15 & 16 Apr 2026 were rest days



17 Apr 2026 16:45 ARG v CHI (SF1)

17 Apr 2026 19:00 USA v URU (SF2)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Uruguay (women) and USA (men) join FIH Hockey Nations Cup for the first time







Uruguay (women) and USA (men) will participate for the very first time in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2026. This follows the withdrawals of both Scotland (women) and Wales (men).







Scotland and Wales add to financial handicap on hockey nations



By Rod Gilmour





Scotland women played Uruguay in World Cup qualifying



The financial constraints placed on nations with limited funding participating in FIH events have struck again after Scotland women and Wales men were forced to pull out of the Nations Cup this summer.







New coach brings fresh hope as Malaysia seeks Nations Cup redemption



By Aftar Singh





National hockey players are in high spirits training under new Malaysia coach Brendon Carolan. NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIMF3



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey players are in high spirits training under coach Brendon Carolan for the last two weeks.







Easter Six Nations Tournaments for England U18 and U16 Squads







England’s U16 and U18 squads launched their 2026 international season over the Easter weekend with a strong set of performances across three venues in Europe. Competing in the Six Nations tournaments, the squads were tested by high quality opposition and made an impressive start to the year of international hockey.







Pim Haring swaps Tilburg for Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke





Pim Haring



Pim Haring will join the men's side of Oranje-Rood next season. Haring is no stranger to Eindhoven. The 23-year-old defender went through OR's youth academy and played three seasons in the first team. In recent years, he played for Tilburg, where he particularly stood out with his penalty corner.







Kampong sign striker Dylan Lucieer from Rotterdam



Ramon Min







Dylan Lucieer will play at Kampong next season. The 22-year-old striker comes over from Rotterdam, where he has played all his hockey life.







Julie van Dam announces her retirement



Peter Klanke







Julie van Dam has announced her retirement from the Rotterdam ladies.







Nail biting Irish EY Hockey League weekend ahead, with titles, survival and promotion all still up for grabs.







The weekend ahead sees a truly nail-biting finale as the EY Hockey League Divisions 1 & 2 close out the 2025/26 league season. And with the title still up for grabs, EY Champions Trophy places yet to be decided, survival on the line, and topflight promotion, it’s all hanging in the balance.







Holly Hunt's view on HWHC's EuroHockey Club Trophy win







Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club secured back-to-back wins at the EuroHockey Club Trophy over the Easter weekend. Holly Hunt has shared her experience of the win below.







2026 Hall of Fame Inductee: Benjamin John Maruquin







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the Gala, hosted by the USA Field Hockey Foundation.







England and Great Britain international Darcy Bourne nominated as Youth Olympic Games Athlete Role Model







The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has nominated Darcy Bourne, a hockey player from the England and Great Britain women’s national team, as an Athlete Role Model (ARM) for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games (31 October–13 November), which will be held for the first time on African soil, in Dakar, the capital city of Senegal.







Hockey Madhya Pradesh emerges as a talent hub for Indian Hockey with 29 medals in 16 years



Academy-led system in Bhopal and Gwalior continues to shape India’s hockey core







New Delhi: Hockey Madhya Pradesh has established itself as one of the most consistent performers at the Hockey India National Championships, securing 29 medals across categories over the last 16 years, driven by a robust grassroots system anchored by the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academies in Bhopal and Gwalior.



