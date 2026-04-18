Saturday 18 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



17 Apr 2026 10:00 VEN v BRA (Cross Over) 2 - 3

17 Apr 2026 12:15 CAN v USA (SF2) 3 - 3 (4 - 2 SO)

17 Apr 2026 14:30 ARG v CHI (SF1) 5 - 1



18 Apr 2026 08:00 MEX v BRA (5th Place)

18 Apr 2026 12:30 CHI v USA (3rd Place)

18 Apr 2026 17:00 ARG v CAN (1st Place)



Pool Standings



Women



17 Apr 2026 16:45 ARG v CHI (SF1) 7 - 0

17 Apr 2026 19:00 USA v URU (SF2) 1 - 1 (3 - 1 SO)



18 Apr 2026 10:15 CAN v MEX (5th Place)

18 Apr 2026 14:45 CHI v URU (3rd Place)

18 Apr 2026 19:15 ARG v USA (1st Place)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Final Day Set After Thrilling Semi-Finals and Dramatic Finishes







The penultimate day of competition delivered high drama, decisive moments, and standout performances, as teams battled for a place in the finals and key classification matches.







U-21 USMNT Comes Up Short in Thrilling JPAC Semifinal Shootout Loss to Canada, Heads to Bronze Contest







SANTIAGO, Chile – In a back-and-forth thriller at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cup semifinal, the No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team went head-to-head with No. 16 Canada in a game that saw six lead changes and relentless momentum swings. After finishing regulation locked at 3–3, the match was decided in a shootout where the USA fell 4–2. The result sends the red, white and blue to the bronze medal match, with one final opportunity to secure qualification to the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.







U-21 USWNT Qualifies for Junior World Cup Behind JPAC Shootout Win Over Uruguay







SANTIAGO, Chile – In a dramatic 2026 Junior Pan American Cup semifinal, the No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team saw its control of the match tested until the very final seconds, as No. 16 Uruguay equalized with just 37 seconds remaining. After leading for the majority of the contest, the USA regrouped under pressure and delivered in the shootout, securing a 3-1 victory to punch their ticket to the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup and advance to the gold medal match.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team Stages Solid Comeback to Level Series Against Argentina



India secures back-to-back wins in final two games to end the four-match series 2-2







Buenos Aires: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team showed immense grit to finish their four-match tour of Argentina with a 2-2 draw. After a difficult start to the series, the Indian side fought back brilliantly, winning their final two matches to finish the tour on a high.







Scotland women confirm updated summer programme to maximise preparation for the FIH Hockey World Cup







Scotland’s women’s hockey programme has confirmed an update to its summer plans as preparations intensify ahead of the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup.







What you need to know about men's match round 19



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is up to match round 19. Leaders Oranje-Rood play the top match in and against Rotterdam and Pinoké want to hurt neighbouring Amsterdam. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about women's match round 19



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women is up to match round 19. Amsterdam cherish a special streak against Bloemendaal and Hurley have been waiting for a home win over Den Bosch for almost 30 years.







SCHC make two major signings from Braxgata







EHL champions SCHC have announced two major additions for next season with Belgian stars Camille Belis (21) and Louise Dewaet (20) joining from Braxgata.







Mannheim sign up Arnott for 2026/27 season







Mannheimer Hockey Club will welcome Australian national player Alice Arnott to its ranks for the upcoming field hockey season.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week 16







This weekend sees teams playing twice in the Women's Play-offs Pool A and Pool B.







All will be settled on the Scottish Premiership's final day



We have reached the denouement of this season`s Premiership campaigns, most of the issues have already been decided, but a few remain outstanding.







Hockey’s development and future take centre stage at first FIH EB meeting of the year







The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) held its first meeting of the year on 10 and 11 April in Tokyo, Japan, under the chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram. Two major topics were central to the discussions: the development and future of hockey.







‘Maradona of hockey’ Shahbaz Ahmed honoured at grand Lahore gathering



Azhar Khan







LAHORE - Pakistan hockey legend Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, widely known as the ‘Maradona of Hockey’, was honoured at a grand gathering in Lahore during the 16th edition of the ‘Meet A Hockey Stalwart’ series.



