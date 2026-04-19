Sunday 19 April 2026

2026 Junior Pan American Cup

Santiago, Chile



All times GMT -4



Men



18 Apr 2026 08:00 MEX v BRA (5th Place) 2 - 1

18 Apr 2026 12:30 CHI v USA (3rd Place) 2 - 0

18 Apr 2026 17:00 ARG v CAN (1st Place) 4 - 0



Pool Standings



Women



18 Apr 2026 10:15 CAN v MEX (5th Place) 4 - 0

18 Apr 2026 14:45 CHI v URU (3rd Place) 0 - 1

18 Apr 2026 19:15 ARG v USA (1st Place) 3 - 1



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Champions Crowned on a Thrilling Final Day



The classification matches set the tone early in the day. In the battle for fifth place, Mexico secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Brazil, with goals from Azriel Vázquez (28’) and Oscar Ramírez (45’). Henrique Figueira pulled one back for Brazil late in the match (57’), but it was not enough to change the outcome.







U-21 USMNT Falls in JPAC Bronze Medal Match to Chile







SANTIAGO, Chile – In the bronze medal match of the 2026 Junior Pan American Cup, the No. 29 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team faced No. 20 Chile in a tightly contested battle where chances were limited. Chile capitalized on their opportunities to secure a 2–0 victory, leaving the Junior Wolves just short of the podium.







U-21 USWNT Earns JPAC Silver





World Sport Pics



SANTIAGO, Chile – The 2026 Junior Pan American Cup gold medal game came down to the wire, as the No. 4 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team battled No. 2 Argentina in a match decided in the final 9 minutes. Backed by a resilient defensive effort, USA held strong for much of the contest but ultimately claimed silver after falling 3-1.







How Malaysia climbed the world ranking without playing a hockey match



Coalition for Malaysian Hockey Renewal explains the sport’s fluid ranking system after debate sparked by Sarjit Singh’s sacking.



Frankie D'Cruz





Nicholas Das says hockey’s world rankings are highly unpredictable, with teams able to rise or fall based on matches played elsewhere.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia climbed the world rankings without playing a match, as results from two games last week in Japan reshaped the standings.







Wins for men's Bloemendaal and women's HGC



Peter Klanke







On the nineteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Bloemendaal's men and HGC's ladies recorded wins. HGC won 3-0 over HDM on their own pitch on Saturday. Bloemendaal settled with Laren at 't Kopje. It became 5-3.







Lisnagarvey crowned EY Hockey League Winners in dramatic final day







A stunning finale to the Men’s EY Hockey League saw Lisnagarvey crowned champions as they beat YMCA by a single goal to capitalise on Banbridge’s draw against Avoca.







Loreto lift third EY Hockey League title in a row as the battle for topflight survival reaches its dramatic conclusion







Loreto were officially crowned EY Hockey League Winners today at Loreto Beaufort against the backdrop of their centenary celebrations, with the fate of the six sides fighting for topflight survival finally realised.







Portrane and Monkstown secure EY Hockey League Division 2 silverware, as Cork Harlequins and Ards also celebrate topflight promotion







It was all still to play for in the Women’s and Men’s EY Hockey League Division 2, with three of the four promotion places still up for grabs in the final round.







Pakistan Customs, Punjab 2 reach U-18 National Hockey Championship final







LAHORE - Pakistan Customs and Punjab 2 have qualified for the final of the National U-18 Hockey Championship 2026, being held at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium under the auspices of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).



