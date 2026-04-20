Monday 20 April 2026

Seven Pan-Am teams qualify for FIH Hockey Junior World Cups 2027







The Junior Pan American Cup 2026 came to a conclusion over the past weekend with Argentina striking gold across both men’s and women’s competition. In the men’s competition, Canada finished second and Chile finished third, as both teams also qualified for the next edition of the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup. In the women’s competition, joining Argentina on the podium and in the upcoming Junior World Cup are USA and Uruguay, who finished second and third respectively. With four qualifying spots available in the women's competition, Chile's fourth place finish saw them secure qualification for the 2027 edition of the women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.







Hockey India Announces 36-member Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp



The camp will take place from 20th April to 9th May 2026







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday named a 36-member core probable group for the upcoming Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 20th April to 9th May 2026.







Vantage Black Sticks Women China tour squad announcement







The Vantage Black Sticks Women will travel to China later this month to compete in the Changzhou Invitational Tournament, continuing their build towards major international competitions.







Pakistan Customs clinch U-18 National Hockey C’ship title







LAHORE - Pakistan Customs emerged as title winners in the Pakistan Hockey Federation-organised Youth Under-18 National Hockey Championship 2026 that concluded at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad on Sunday.







Oranje-Rood to play-offs, Pinoké beats Amsterdam



Peter Klanke







The men's team of Oranje-Rood became the first team to qualify for the play-offs for the national title. The unbeaten leader in the Tulp Hoofdklasse beat Rotterdam 4-1 on Sunday. In the Amsterdamse Bos, Pinoké was too strong for Amsterdam 2-1 in the other top match. As a result, Amsterdam dropped from third to fourth place and is only one point ahead of number five Den Bosch, which won 8-1 against Schaerweijde.







Rewatch: Boers and Bijen at shot, crucial goal Van Aubel





Koen Bijen



During the nineteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Den Bosch players Timo Boers and Koen Bijen left no stone unturned against Schaerweijde and Oranje-Rood took a big step towards winning the regular league. Check the highlights here.







Tilburg takes point against SCHC, losses Oranje-Rood and Hurley



Peter Klanke







With the tickets distributed for the play-offs for the national title, eyes are on the relegation battle in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Striker Tilburg dragged out a 2-2 draw against leaders SCHC in Bilthoven on Sunday. The draw meant that Tilburg caught up with competitors Oranje-Rood and Hurley. Both teams were without points on the nineteenth round. Oranje-Rood lost 2-1 to Pinoké and Hurley lost 4-1 to Den Bosch.







Wins for men's Bloemendaal and women's HGC



Peter Klanke







On the nineteenth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Bloemendaal's men and HGC's ladies recorded wins. HGC won 3-0 over HDM on their own pitch on Saturday. Bloemendaal settled with Laren at 't Kopje. It became 5-3.







Rewatch: Kampong close in on SCHC, vital goal Mikki Roberts







During the nineteenth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Kampong came within two points of leaders SCHC and Mikki Roberts gave Tilburg a valuable point with a late equaliser against SCHC. Watch the highlights here.







Watsonians retain the women`s Premiership title in a close run encounter







Watsonians are women`s Premiership champions again for the fifth time in a row – and they did it the hard way by going to Titwood to take on challengers Clydesdale Western and coming away with a 2-2 draw. The Edinburgh side were already three points ahead and only needed a draw to grasp the title…and that is exactly what they did.



