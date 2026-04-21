Tuesday 21 April 2026

Double Gold for Argentina Caps a Thrilling Junior Pan American Cup 2026







The Junior Pan American Cup 2026 came to a spectacular close this past weekend, delivering high-quality hockey, dramatic moments, and a dominant double triumph for Argentina, who claimed gold in both the men’s and women’s competitions.







Return of 4-time Olympian Manpreet Singh Headlines 36-Member Core Group for National Camp



s2h Team







NEW DELHI, April 20, 2026: In a move that brings both tactical stability and a sense of relief to hockey fans nationwide, Hockey India on Monday named four-time Olympian Manpreet Singh in the 36-member core probable group for the upcoming Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp. The camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9, 2026, marks a critical phase in India’s preparation for a high-stakes international calendar.







The stats of the weekend: plenty of club records, long-awaited goal Fortuin



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Kyra Fortuin finally appeared on a score sheet again after three years, Oranje-Rood and Den Bosch each set a new club record and Timo Boers is Schaerweijde's tormentor this season. Here are the stats of the weekend.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week 16







Women's Premier Division



Surbiton qualified for the Premier Division Finals with a 6-1 win over Reading and 2-0 win over Loughborough Students in Pool A.







Hockey players aim to break the silence on men’s mental health







Two players from a Lincolnshire club have founded a support group to break the silence on men’s mental health and suicide awareness through the hockey families.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2026 Bessant Grow the Game Grant Awardees







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the 2026 awardees of the USA Field Hockey Bessant Grow the Game Grant. This grant is designed to support leaders in building “Field Hockey Hot Spots,” defined as places where field hockey is an accessible sport option for people to discover, play, learn, compete, improve, and excel as players, coaches, umpires and fans.







HC holds Hockey India secretary general guilty of contempt



The court stated that non-compliance of court orders by a National Sports Federation, which functions under the aegis of and receives funds from the State, was no less than an administrative sin.





Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh (left) has been found guilt of contempt of court by the Delhi HC. | Photo Credit: PTI



The Delhi High Court has held Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh guilty of contempt of court for wilfully disobeying its order.







Salient Features of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi’s Order: HI Secretary General inter alia found guilty, hearing for sentencing on 4th May



s2h Team



The following is a brief factual summary of the judgment delivered by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi on April 20, 2026, in the contempt case involving Hockey India.







Bhagwant Mann meets Dutch legend Floris Jan Bovelander in Netherlands







Amsterdam [Netherlands]: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, currently on an official visit to the Netherlands, met celebrated Dutch hockey great Floris Jan Bovelander on Tuesday.



