Wednesday 22 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



23 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v UZB (Pool A)

23 Apr 2026 15:00 KAZ v INA (Pool B)

23 Apr 2026 17:30 TPE v BAN (Pool A)

23 Apr 2026 20:00 SGP v SRI (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Brad Read provides insights on European camp in the UK







From first picking up a hockey stick in Blenheim as an under 10, to having the opportunity to play for clubs across Europe, it has been quite the journey for Vantage Black Sticks veteran, Brad Read. After 75 caps and a 10 year journey, including appearances at the Commonwealth Games and Olympics, his passion for playing for the national side remains, and thanks to a recent training camp hosted in the UK by Hockey New Zealand, he feels more connected to the national side than he has in years.







Den Bosch more productive than ever in away games



Ramon Min







There is no measure of Den Bosch's goal tally in away games this season. In ten matches, coach Nanco Jansonius' team has already scored 42 goals. This makes Den Bosch by far the most scoring away team of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men this season.







Negri signal intent with clinical Charity Shield win



By Aftar Singh





Fatin Shafika Sukri (right) in action last year for Police Blue Warriors in a Malaysian Women’s Hockey League match. -- NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Negri Sembilan began the Malaysian Women's Hockey League strongly, defeating Malaysian University 4-0 to claim the Charity Shield at pitch two, Seremban 2 Hockey Stadium yesterday.







2026 JHL Wrapped







Now in its second year, the Junior Hockey League continues to provide a clear development platform for players aspiring to progress into the Premier Hockey League and beyond into the Future Black Sticks and Black Sticks. The camp structure and competition over the course of the week is designed to mirror the demands of the Premier Hockey League and looks to nurture and prepare players for the next step.







Dar Hockey Academy's Immense Contribution in Customs' Success



By Ijaz Chaudhry







Pakistan Customs won the National Under 18 Hockey Championship at Islamabad's Naseer Bunda Stadium defeating Punjab 3-1 in the final.











Potter and Geers to lead Thundersticks into 2026







Hockey WA and the Perth Thundersticks are delighted to announce the head coaches who will lead the Women’s and Men’s teams in 2026.







Remembering Sukhdev (Sukhi) Singh Rao (1933 – 2026)



by Dil Bahra





Sukhdev Rao



Sukhdev (“Sukhi”) Singh Rao, a highly respected figure in club hockey in London and a pioneer in the development of Sikh participation in the English game, passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 April 2026 at the age of 92 in Loughborough, England.



