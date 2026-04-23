Thursday 23 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



23 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v UZB (Pool A) 0 - 4

23 Apr 2026 15:00 KAZ v INA (Pool B)

23 Apr 2026 17:30 TPE v BAN (Pool A)

23 Apr 2026 20:00 SGP v SRI (Pool B)



24 Apr 2026 12:30 UZB v BAN (Pool A)

24 Apr 2026 15:00 TPE v HKG (Pool A)

24 Apr 2026 17:30 KAZ v SGP (Pool B)

24 Apr 2026 20:00 SRI v INA (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Women’s hockey team set for historic debut







Bangladesh’s women’s hockey team are set to embark on a historic journey today as they play their first-ever senior international match, opening their Asian Games Qualifiers campaign in Jakarta.







Vantage Black Sticks Men FIH Nations Cup draw announced







The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to return to the international stage at the 2026 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, as they look to secure a third consecutive title.







2026 Hall of Fame Inductee: Pam Hixon







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the Gala, hosted by the USA Field Hockey Foundation.







Melbourne Cobras announce inaugural head coaches







Melbourne Cobras are excited to announce the appointment of David John as the Head Coach for the Women’s team and Mitch Hayde as the Head Coach for the Men’s team. Both highly credentialed coaches have committed to two-year terms, providing strong leadership and a stable foundation ahead of the club’s inaugural season.



