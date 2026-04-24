Friday 24 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



23 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v UZB (Pool A) 5 - 0 Forfeit

23 Apr 2026 15:00 KAZ v INA (Pool B) 1 - 2

23 Apr 2026 17:30 TPE v BAN (Pool A) 5 - 5

23 Apr 2026 20:00 SGP v SRI (Pool B) 2 - 1



24 Apr 2026 12:30 UZB v BAN (Pool A) 2 - 3

24 Apr 2026 15:00 TPE v HKG (Pool A) 0 - 0

24 Apr 2026 17:30 KAZ v SGP (Pool B)

24 Apr 2026 20:00 SRI v INA (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Indonesia women’s hockey team beats Kazakhstan 2–1, hopes for Asian Games



Jakarta, IO – Indonesia’s women’s national hockey team secured a crucial 2–1 victory over Kazakhstan in the women’s field hockey qualification for the 2026 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field in Jakarta (Apr. 23).







Vantage Black Sticks Women FIH Nations Cup draw announced







The Vantage Black Sticks Women are set to return home for the 2026 Women’s FIH Nations Cup in Auckland, where they will look to defend their title on home soil.







Vantage Black Sticks Women set for home Nations Cup defence as draw confirmed







Eight of the world's top hockey nations are heading to Auckland this June, with the draw for the 2026 FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup now confirmed - and the reigning champions Vantage Black Sticks Women set to defend their crown on home turf.







Canada returns from Junior Pan American Cup Campaign in Santiago



Junior Men bring home silver medal and Junior World Cup Qualification







Field Hockey Canada’s junior women’s and junior men’s teams returned home this week from the 2026 Junior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile with strong performances punctuated by competitive results and important development opportunities.







Modern training to rebuild hockey squad



Senior team trials begin in Peshawar as officials push grassroots revival



Riaz Ahmad







Chief Selector of the national hockey team, Samiullah Khan, has said that modern training techniques are being employed to rebuild a strong and balanced Pakistan squad, with the upcoming Asia Cup identified as a primary target.







Hockey still in mix for 2030 Commonwealth Games return





Hockey has rich Commonwealth heritage for India PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Hockey still hopes to be part of a “new golden era for Commonwealth Sport” with the axed sport one of the favourites to make a return at the centenary Games in 2030.







David Williamson Conducting Special Goalkeeping Camp for Indian Women’s Hockey Team



Camp underway from 22 April to 02 May 2026 at SAI, Bengaluru







Bengaluru: Hockey India today announced that a special goalkeeping camp for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is currently being held from 22nd April 2026 to 2nd May 2026 at the SAI, Bengaluru. The camp is conducted by David Williamson and overseen by the team’s Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.







Tight schedule, big stakes: Indian women’s hockey balances World Cup, Asian Games push



The Indian women’s hockey team’s schedule is much tighter than that of the men, with the Nations Cup, the Asian Games and the World Cup scheduled this year.



Uthra Ganesan





With Indian women’s hockey players often straddling both the senior and junior teams, Tim White (right) — of latter’s coach — and Sjoerd Marijne have taken to working together during national camps to build a synergy between the sides. | Photo Credit: PTI/Special Arrangement



While there has been a lot of talk on the Indian men’s hockey team’s composition for the upcoming World Cup and the Asian Games, not many have spoken about the same for the women.







Rob Harwood retires from international hockey







After 55 caps and 16 goals Scottish international Rob Harwood has announced his retirement from international hockey—Rob represented Scotland at several international tournaments including two Commonwealth Games with Team Scotland.







Pakistan to open campaign against China in U-18 Asia Cup Hockey 2026



Pakistan will begin its campaign in the Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey 2026 against China on May 30, according to the tournament schedule announced by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Thursday.







Easter EHL showpiece to feature FINAL12 format for both men and women







From 2027 onwards, both the Euro Hockey League Men’s and Women’s competitions will feature FINAL12 events at Easter.







Amsterdam sign Belgian defender Olivier Biekens



Ramon Min





Olivier Biekens



Amsterdam has strengthened their squad for next season with Olivier Biekens. The 26-year-old Belgian defender comes over from Braxgata, where he played his entire career and was active in the first team for ten seasons.







Top scorers: Walker can feel Boers breathing down his neck



Ramon Min





Timo Boers and Struan Walker



Den Bosch defender Timo Boers' four goals against Schaerweijde put him emphatically in the battle for the top scorer title in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men. For the women, Yibbi Jansen ticked the 20-goal mark for the fifth consecutive season.







What you need to know about women's match round 20



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women is up to match round 20. Amsterdam wants to finally win again against SCHC and Tilburg is aiming for a unique result against Pinoké. These are the stats for this weekend's six matches.







Irish EY Champions Trophy Finals places up for grabs as tense Play-Off matches take centre stage this Saturday.







This Saturday, four women’s & four men’s sides will go toe-to-toe to secure the final places in the upcoming EY Champions Trophy Finals Weekend on May 09 & 10 in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Thus far, Loreto and Railway Union, and Lisnagarvey and Banbridge have both booked their places having secured first and second spot in the Women’s & Men’s EY Hockey League, respectively.







Scottish Cup Final Weekend Comes Round Again







The business end to the season is now upon us this weekend the Scottish Cup Finals followed by the Premiership play-offs a week after. This is where trophies and European places are won and lost on the knock-out format.



