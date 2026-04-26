Sunday 26 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



25 Apr 2026 was a rest day



26 Apr 2026 12:30 SRI v KAZ (Pool B) 3 - 2

26 Apr 2026 15:00 SGP v INA (Pool B) 0 - 2

26 Apr 2026 17:30 HKG v BAN (Pool A)

26 Apr 2026 20:00 UZB v TPE (Pool A)



27 Apr 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Ladies Oranje-Rood do good business, Troost leads Pinoké to victory



Peter Klanke







On the twentieth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, the Oranje-Rood ladies did good business in the fight against relegation. Coach Mark Dekker's team won 2-1 at home against Rotterdam on Saturday, lifting them to the safe ninth spot on the league table for at least a day. The Pinoké men escaped with a scare against Klein Zwitserland. Thanks in part to three goals by Joep Troost, the Steekneuzen remained unscathed in their race for a ticket to the play-offs. They finished 2-4 in The Hague.







Voting open for election Golden Stick 2025-2026!







Once again this season, you can decide who can call themselves the best player and player of the Tulp Hoofdklasse. Players and coaches will vote, but you will choose who eventually walks away with the Golden Stick. So, who do you think deserves the honour?







EY Champions Trophy Semi-Finalists confirmed following tense Play-Offs stage.







The last of the EY Champions Trophy Finals Weekend places were snatched up today, as two Men’s & Women’s sides progressed following four tense Play-Offs.







Watsonians win the Open/Men's Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow







Watsonians won the Open / Men’s Scottish Cup Final with a sensational 3-2 victory over Edinburgh University. Sam Judge’s side fought back from 2-0 down to claim the trophy is a fantastic cup final performance







From Bilaspur to Bhopal: Om Kumar Yadav’s Journey to the U-18 National Coaching Camp Reflects Hockey’s Growing Reach







New Delhi: Hailing from a small town named Rajnandgaon in Basantpur, Chhattisgarh, Om Kumar Yadav became the only player from his state to be selected for Hockey India’s ongoing U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI Bhopal. The forward earned his place in the camp after impressing with his performances at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 - Division 'B' in Rajgir, Bihar earlier this month, scoring six goals in the tournament.







Olympians hail ‘everlasting’ friendship on visit to China Window Centre



Peshawar cultural hub hosts hockey legends as they push for bilateral sports series



Riaz Ahmad





PHOTO: EXPRESS



Pakistan’s renowned former hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan, famously known as the ‘Flying Horse’, declared on Saturday that the Pakistan-China friendship is “everlasting” and admired worldwide.







Hockey India Mourns the Passing of Olympic Bronze Medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal







New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday expresses profound grief on the passing of former Indian Men’s Hockey Team player and Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal, who passed away at the age of 84. A member of India’s Bronze medal-winning team at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Gurbax Singh Grewal leaves behind a rich legacy as a player, mentor, and administrator.



