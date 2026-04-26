Monday 26 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



26 Apr 2026 12:30 SRI v KAZ (Pool B) 3 - 2

26 Apr 2026 15:00 SGP v INA (Pool B) 0 - 2

26 Apr 2026 17:30 HKG v BAN (Pool A) 1 - 2

26 Apr 2026 20:00 UZB v TPE (Pool A) 3 - 3



27 Apr 2026 is a rest day



28 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v KAZ (5th to 8th Place)

28 Apr 2026 15:00 SRI v UZB (5th to 8th Place)

28 Apr 2026 17:30 BAN v SGP (Semi Final 1)

28 Apr 2026 20:00 INA v TPE (Semi Final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Host nation defeated by the Vantage Black Sticks in Tournament opener







The Vantage Black Sticks women opened their Changzhou Invitational Tournament campaign with a thrilling shootout victory over hosts China A, following a 2–2 draw in regulation time.







Den Bosch to fourth place, Rotterdam to play-offs



Peter Klanke







On the twentieth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Den Bosch has taken over fourth place in the rankings from Amsterdam. Den Bosch won 5-1 against straggler Hurley on Sunday at the Oosterplas. Amsterdam squandered a 2-0 lead in the Klassieker against Bloemendaal. It finished 2-2 at the Wagener Stadium. The points loss by the national champion ensures that Rotterdam has secured participation in the play-offs after Oranje-Rood.







Rewatch: heated Klassieker and monster win for Rotterdam





Amsterdam v Bloemendaal



During the twentieth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Kampong and Rotterdam enjoyed a productive afternoon and tempers flared at Amsterdam-Bloemendaal. Check the highlights here.







Den Bosch third after win, point for Hurley



Peter Klanke





Frédérique Matla



Den Bosch ladies have taken over third place in the Tulp Hoofdklasse from Amsterdam. The reigning national champion won 2-0 over HDM in The Hague on Sunday, while Amsterdam went down 1-0 at home against leaders SCHC. At the bottom, Hurley took an important point in the fight against relegation. Coach Albert Kees Maneschijn's team is eleventh and has a four-point lead over bottom-placed Tilburg, which lost 3-0 to Pinoké, with two rounds to go.







Rewatch: Matla keeps scoring, Jip Dicke decides top match





Dicke Sisters



In the twentieth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Den Bosch took over third place from Amsterdam thanks to a top form Frédérique Matla and Jip Dicke was match winner at SCHC. Watch the highlights here.







England Hockey round-up: Surbiton ride high, Clifton Robinsons demoted





Beeston kept their survival hopes alive heading into final weekend



Nick Bandurak heads into Finals Weekend on home turf as the league’s form player, having notched his 32nd goal of the season by bagging four for Surbiton against H&W in a 10-0 win.







Madzli unhappy with missed chances in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional (in blue) in action against Liaoning of China in Malaysia Hockey League at Bukit Jalil on April 26. -- Pic by Hokita.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional (TNB) coach Madzli Ikmar Nor was not pleased with his team for missing a number of chances against the Liaoning Hockey Team of China despite winning 3-1 yesterday in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Clydesdale Western win Women’s Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow







Azets Clydesdale Western won the Women’s Scottish Cup with a goal-laded 6-2 victory over Western Wildcats.







Accolades pour in in praise of late Gurbaksh Singh Grewal



K ARUMUGAM







The Indian hockey fraternity is in mourning following the sad demise of former Olympian Gurbaksh Singh Grewal, who passed away two days ago. Grewal, a pivotal member of India’s bronze medal-winning squad at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, leaves behind a monumental legacy that extended far beyond his playing days, particularly in shaping the landscape of the sport in Mumbai.



