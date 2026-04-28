Tuesday 28 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



27 Apr 2026 was a rest day



28 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v KAZ (5th to 8th Place) 0 - 0 (3 - 4 SO

28 Apr 2026 15:00 SRI v UZB (5th to 8th Place) 1 - 6

28 Apr 2026 17:30 BAN v SGP (Semi Final 1)

28 Apr 2026 20:00 INA v TPE (Semi Final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







The Vantage Black Sticks take on World number two, Argentina







The Vantage Black Sticks women faced a challenge in their second match of the Changzhou Invitational Tournament, taking on world No. 2 Argentina.







Pakistan Hockey Players Slam Poor Preparation Ahead Of India Clash



Players Frustrated Over Lack Of Preparation



Pakistan’s debut in the FIH Pro League is turning into a struggle, with defeats piling up and elimination looming. Losses to top sides like the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Germany have exposed gaps, but insiders say the bigger issue lies off the field.







Hockey 5s to become World Games 2029 medal sport







The World Games, an elite international multi-sport event held every four years for sports and disciplines not included in the Olympics, will feature Hockey 5s for the first time.







EHL Premier Division Review - Week 17







In Open/Men's Pool A the Surbiton – Hampstead & Westminster result would determine who would top the group and the outcome was quickly clear with Surbiton running out 10-0 winners, Nick Bandurak scored his second successive hat-trick.







Single Laplaza goal sees Polo retain Copa del Rey







Real Club de Polo has been crowned champion of the 2026 Copa del Rey after defeating Atlètic Terrassa 1-0 in the final at Junior FC, their 34th title in 109 editions of the competition.







Campo add Copa de la Reina title to trophy cabinet







Real Club de Campo has added another title to its collection as they won the 2026 Copa de la Reina Iberdrola with a final victory over Sanse Complutense.







AIG Irish Senior Cup & Irish Junior Cup up for grabs in what promises to be a thrilling Finals Day at Three Rock Rovers







Two of world hockey’s oldest and most prestigious trophies will be decided this Saturday, May 2 at Three Rock Rovers, as eight teams compete in a final day of knockout action to determine the winners of the Men’s and Women’s AIG Irish Senior Cups and Irish Junior Cups.







Qormi become first Maltese winner of EuroHockey Club of the Year







Qormi Hockey Club is the EuroHockey Small Club of the Year 2025, becoming the first club from Malta to attain such an honour.







Akshra Dutta's journey from Jammu & Kashmir to U-18 National Coaching Camp reflects Hockey India’s commitment to developing talent throughout the country



16-year-old forward from Jammu & Kashmir earns U-18 National Camp call-up after standout domestic performances







Bhopal: Hailing from Poonch, a remote district in Jammu and Kashmir located just 8 kilometres from the Line of Control, where opportunities in sport are scarce, 16-year-old Akshra Dutta has carved her way into Hockey India’s ongoing U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI, Bhopal.



