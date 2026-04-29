Wednesday 29 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



28 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v KAZ (5th to 8th Place) 0 - 0 (3 - 4 SO

28 Apr 2026 15:00 SRI v UZB (5th to 8th Place) 1 - 6

28 Apr 2026 17:30 BAN v SGP (Semi Final 1) 3 - 1

28 Apr 2026 20:00 INA v TPE (Semi Final 2) 2 - 3



29 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v SRI (7/8th Place) 6 - 2

29 Apr 2026 15:00 KAZ v UZB (5/6th Place)

29 Apr 2026 17:30 SGP v INA (Bronze Medal)

29 Apr 2026 20:00 BAN v TPE (Gold Medal)

Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







England and Dutch Over 80s rekindle hockey friendship at Cambridge





Rob Struik (20), a constant threat, is denied this time by John Ingram-Marriott



On a glorious Spring afternoon England O80 took on their old adversaries from the Netherlands in the sixth annual match between the two countries at this advanced age level, writes Adrian Stephenson.







League leaders Oranje-Rood break club record (70 goals)





Walker & Galema



The men of Oranje-Rood have rewritten the club history books. With seventy goals in twenty regular league matches, the league leaders have set a new club record.







From Selling Vegetables to Becoming Top Scorer: Nausheen Naz’s Journey from Seoni to the National Stage



Emerging from Seoni to the National Camp, the 15-year-old striker opens up about overcoming poverty and social barriers







Bhopal: In the recently concluded 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, one name stood out on the scoring charts: Nausheen Naz. The 15-year-old striker from Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, was the tournament's most clinical finisher, ending the campaign as the top scorer with an incredible nine goals.







“Gilo” presented with EuroHockey Diploma of Merit







José Antonio Gil de la Vega was presented with his EuroHockey Diploma of Merit by EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann at La Gala del Hockey Español last weekend.



