Thursday 30 April 2026

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2026

Jakarta



All times GMT +7



29 Apr 2026 12:30 HKG v SRI (7/8th Place) 6 - 2

29 Apr 2026 15:00 KAZ v UZB (5/6th Place). 1 - 1 ( 2 - 0 SO

29 Apr 2026 17:30 SGP v INA (Bronze Medal) 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO)

29 Apr 2026 20:00 BAN v TPE (Gold Medal) 1 - 3

Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Riya joint highest scorer as Bangladesh finish runners-up in maiden int’l competition



Despite settling for silver, it was a landmark tournament for the women in red and green





Riya joint highest scorer as Bangladesh finish runners-up in maiden int’l competition



Bangladesh women’s hockey team’s historic run at their debut Women’s Asian Games Qualifier ended with a 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei in the final in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.







Liz Thompson scores a 100-metre goal in Jiangsu clash







The Vantage Black Sticks produced a strong 4–2 win over Jiangsu in their third match of the Changzhou Invitational Tournament, delivering an excellent first-half performance before holding on under second-half pressure.







2026 4 Nations Invitational Tournament (Singapore)

Singapore

Senior Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +8



1 May 2026 16:00 VIE v BRU

1 May 2026 18:00 SGP v CAM



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Top scorers: Boers in the lead after fourth hat-trick



Ramon Min







Den Bosch defender Timo Boers is the new top scorer in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men after twenty match rounds, following his second hat-trick in a row and his fourth of this season. In the women's league, Frédérique Matla equalled rival Yibbi Jansen.







Alyson Annan in the focus of latest ‘Women Who Thrive’ episode







Lausanne, Switzerland – The sixth episode of the ‘Women Who Thrive’ series features former Australian Olympian Alyson Annan, who is currently the coach of the Chinese women’s national team.







2026 Hall of Fame Inductee: Renee Chatas







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the Gala, hosted by the USA Field Hockey Foundation.







Project 2011 athletes gain valuable experience







England Hockey’s Talent team launched Project 2011 designed to increase opportunities for a wider group of young people to access a performance-aligned environment.







Lara’s commitment to inclusivity earns 2025 EuroHockey Large Club of the Year award







Lara is the EuroHockey Large Club of the Year 2025, recognising its incredible focus on equality and inclusivity across its entire membership.



