Friday 1 May 2026

Hockeyroos Target Consistency on World Stage







Quietly confident and adaptable, the Hockeyroos enter the World Cup focused on consistency, seizing key moments, and blending emerging talent with experience. Read the full interview with Australian women's team head coach, Rhett Halkett:







2026 4 Nations Invitational Tournament (Singapore)

Singapore

Senior Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +8



1 May 2026 16:00 VIE v BRU 2 - 4

1 May 2026 18:00 SGP v CAM



2 May 2026 16:00 BRU v CAM

2 May 2026 18:00 SGP v VIE



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Productive Den Bosch set new club record with 76 goals



Ramon Min





Thierry Brinkman



Last weekend, Den Bosch's men broke a club record that stood for more than two decades. With 76 goals, coach Nanco Jansonius' team is experiencing the most productive season in history.







Hjalmar Voskuil from Hurley to Den Bosch



Peter Klanke







Den Bosch has strengthened for next season with penalty corner specialist Hjalmar Voskuil, who makes the switch from Hurley.







Casper van Loon to start at Schaerweijde



Peter Klanke







Casper van Loon will move to Schaerweijde next season. The experienced midfielder was inactive on the pitch last season, having played for Hurley a year earlier.







Pepijn Reyenga opts for social career



Peter Klanke







Pepijn Reyenga will quit Den Bosch after this season. The 24-year-old midfielder reached nine international appearances for the Oranje in 2023, but a real breakthrough failed to materialise. This was partly due to a long-term concussion, following a violent incident in which he received a blow to the back of his head and was sidelined for a year.







Elin van Erk puts end to career



Peter Klanke







Pinoké player Elin van Erk is in her final season. The experienced midfielder, who previously played for Laren, HDM and Victoria, is quitting top hockey after this year. Highlight of her career was the world indoor title at the 2023 World Cup in South Africa.







Five key players injured as THT struggle in MHL title defence



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu Hockey Team’s (THT) Fitri Saari in action against TNB Thunderbolt in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match in Batu Burok on April 26. -- NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Last year's treble champions Terengganu Hockey Team's (THT) performance in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) has been affected due to injuries to five key players.







England Hockey Announces Ranmore Fund Management as Presenting Partner for EHL Finals 2026







England Hockey is delighted to announce Ranmore Fund Management as the official Presenting Partner for the highly anticipated EHL Premier Division Finals 2026.







SA Hockey IPT 2026 Set for Johannesburg Showdown as Provinces Battle for Supremacy



Flagship tournament returns from 5 - 9 May with heightened stakes, relegation pressure and national pride on the line at UJ and HS Linden







South African Hockey’s flagship domestic event returns to centre stage as the SA Hockey Interprovincial Tournament heads to Johannesburg, where the country’s best provincial sides will once again battle for national supremacy at the University of Johannesburg and HS Linden.







Champions and European places to be decided this weekend







It all comes down to one last weekend of action in Glasgow! The Grand Finals weekend is the culmination of the season`s Premiership action – it will decide the Scottish champions as well as allocating next season`s European spots while at the other end finalise the relegation issue.







Funding for Clubs: Club Support Programme







Scottish Hockey clubs now have an exciting opportunity to unlock new funding streams that could transform their impact and accelerate the growth of the sport across the country.







Meet your Athlete Role Models for Dakar 2026







Thirty-one athletes have been announced as Athlete Role Models for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, where they will play an integral role in supporting the next generation of athletes.







International Olympic Committee announces new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport







The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport and Guiding Considerations for International Federations and Sports Governing Bodies.







'Hockey is under threat from loss of pitches'



Southwick Hockey Club say it has been at its current home pitch for more than 10 years



George Carden West Sussex





Southwick Hockey Club Southwick's women's team lined up in the goal mouth of their pitch. Southwick Hockey Club



Hockey clubs in West Sussex say they are fearing for the sport's future due to plans to replace all weather astro turfs with a modern 3G turf.







Federal Government Announces Historic Sport Investment



CEO, Susan Ahrens welcomes investment in stronger national sport system







On behalf of Field Hockey Canada, I would like to applaud the Government of Canada for its investment in sport announced in this week’s Spring Economic Update. This commitment marks a pivotal moment for the Canadian sport system and is welcome news following years of underfunding.



