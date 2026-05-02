Saturday 2 May 2026

The Vantage Black Sticks Women advance to Bronze medal match on Monday







The Vantage Black Sticks took on world No. 2 Argentina for the second time at the Changzhou Invitational Tournament, in what was an exciting rematch and another valuable test against one of the best teams in the world.







Bangladesh Women’s Hockey Secures Maiden Asian Games Berth in Stunning Debut



K ARUMUGAM







Its a double delight for the Asian Hockey. A new national team enters its galaxy. In a monumental achievement for Bangladesh sports, the senior national women’s hockey team has made history by qualifying for the first-time-ever for the Asian Games. Despite this being their maiden appearance in an official senior international tournament, the team defied expectations at the recently concluded Asian Games Qualifiers, showcasing remarkable grit and talent to secure their spot in the premier continental event. Now, neighbours like India should engage their women’s team in its domestic and international calender so that they get the much needed leg up.







2026 4 Nations Invitational Tournament (Singapore)

Singapore

Senior Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +8



1 May 2026 16:00 VIE v BRU 2 - 4

1 May 2026 18:00 SGP v CAM 9 - 0



2 May 2026 16:00 BRU v CAM

2 May 2026 18:00 SGP v VIE



3 May 2026 16:00 VIE v CAM

3 May 2026 18:00 BRU v SGP



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







What you need to know about men's match round 21



Ramon Min





Sander de Wijn vs Koen Bijen



The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is up to match round 21. Den Bosch must win at Kampong to keep the playoffs alive and Oranje-Rood is going for a club record. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about women's match round 21



Ramon Min







The penultimate match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women is on the menu. Den Bosch plays the top match against Kampong on their own field and Tilburg must win to avoid direct relegation. Here are the stats for this weekend's six matches.







Hockey Ireland Announces Departure of High Performance Director Lisa Jacob







Hockey Ireland today announced that High Performance Director Lisa Jacob will step away from her role to pursue a new professional opportunity.



