Sunday 3 May 2026

INTERVIEW: Qualifying for LA2028 Olympics Pakistan’s main focus, says Manzoor Sr



Ibrahim Farooqi





Pakistani players photographed during the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier semi-final against Japan on March 6. — Photo courtesy APP



KARACHI: The year 2026 is crucial for Pakistan hockey that has endured many crises on and off the field for ages.







2026 4 Nations Invitational Tournament (Singapore)

Singapore

Senior Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +8



1 May 2026 16:00 VIE v BRU 2 - 4

1 May 2026 18:00 SGP v CAM 9 - 0



2 May 2026 16:00 BRU v CAM 3 - 2

2 May 2026 18:00 SGP v VIE 11 - 0



3 May 2026 16:00 VIE v CAM

3 May 2026 18:00 BRU v SGP



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Tilburg relegated, EHL ticket SCHC



Peter Klanke







The ladies of Tilburg will play in the Promotieklasse next season. Coach Rémi Talma's team relegated on the 21st and penultimate round after the 1-1 draw against Rotterdam. In that match, Mikki Roberts missed two penalty strokes for Tilburg. A total of five penalty strokes were missed on this round. SCHC won 4-0 at home against HGC on Saturday to end the season as number one. The unbeaten frontrunner is thus also assured of participation in the EHL.







Xan de Waard announces her farewell



Peter Klanke







Xan de Waard is quitting active hockey after this season. The 30-year-old midfielder announced her farewell via Instagram, where she revealed that she will end her career with both SCHC and Oranje next summer.







Julia Remmerswaal entering last season at HDM



Peter Klanke







Julia Remmerswaal is entering her final season at HDM. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has not yet tied the knot about her future.







England Hockey Finals: Wimbledon bid for club history





Wimbledon women reached a first ever EH Final showdown



It will be Wimbledon, not Surbiton, who will have the chance to battle for a domestic club double in the EH Finals on Sunday. And a historic first one at that.







Railway Union and Lisnagarvey both make it three-in-a-row in the AIG Irish Senior Cup Finals.







A blockbuster day in Three Rock Rovers drew the 2026 AIG Irish Senior Cup and Irish Junior Cup campaigns to a close, as Railway Union and Lisnagarvey secured the AIG Irish Senior Cup, while Old Alex and Lisnagarvey took home the Irish Junior Cup honours.







Scottish Grand Finals line up confirmed







Women’s Semi Final



Watsonians 2-0 Glasgow High Kelvinside



A 2-0 victory for Watsonians over Glasgow High Kelvinside saw them book a place in the Women’s Grand Finals at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



