Monday 4 May 2026

Attention now shifts towards Bronze medal match after Argentina defeat







The Vantage Black Sticks faced a tough challenge in their third meeting with world No. 2 Argentina at the Changzhou Invitational Tournament, coming up against a side that delivered a strong and clinical performance across the full 60 minutes.







Q&A: Rhett Halkett on a "quietly confident" Hockeyroos



The Hockeyroos enter the World Cup focused on consistency, seizing key moments, and blending emerging talent with experience.







Quietly confident and adaptable, the Hockeyroos enter the World Cup focused on consistency, seizing key moments, and blending emerging talent with experience. Read the full interview with Australian women's team head coach, Rhett Halkett:







Hockey Australia Strengthens High Performance Pathway with National Coaching Appointments



Hockey Australia today announced the creation of two pivotal roles within its high-performance structure: Women’s Pathway Head Coach and Men’s Pathway Head Coach.



Hockey Australia today announced the creation of two pivotal roles within its high-performance structure: Women’s Pathway Head Coach and Men’s Pathway Head Coach. These newly established national positions will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of elite athletes and driving sustained podium success on the world stage.







2026 4 Nations Invitational Tournament (Singapore)

Singapore

Senior Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +8



1 May 2026 16:00 VIE v BRU 2 - 4

1 May 2026 18:00 SGP v CAM 9 - 0



2 May 2026 16:00 BRU v CAM 3 - 2

2 May 2026 18:00 SGP v VIE 11 - 0



3 May 2026 16:00 VIE v CAM 0 - 1

3 May 2026 18:00 BRU v SGP 0 - 8



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pinoké to play-offs, EHL ticket Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







Pinoké's men's side are the third team to qualify for the play-offs for the national title. The 'Steekneuzen' won 3-2 against HDM in The Hague on Sunday. HDM dropped from ninth to tenth place in favour of Schaerweijde, which defeated Laren 4-3. Amsterdam took over fourth place in the rankings from Den Bosch. Amsterdam won 3-2 against Rotterdam, while Den Bosch went down 6-5 against Kampong. Jip Janssen scored no less than five goals for the Utrecht formation. Leaders Oranje-Rood secured an EHL ticket after the 1-0 win over bottom-placed Hurley.







Rewatch: crazy goal fest in Utrecht, Amsterdam surprise





Jip Janssen



During the 21st and penultimate match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Kampong and Den Bosch made it a true goal-fest, Amsterdam took the fourth spot and Schaerweijde scored a crucial victory. Check the highlights here.







Rewatch: five missed penalty strokes, golden goals Hilterman





Hilterman



During the penultimate match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Den Bosch took over second place from Kampong, the curtain fell on Tilburg and no fewer than five penalty strokes went unused. Watch the highlights here.







EHL Premier Division Finals 2026 Recap







EHL Premier Division Finals Weekend 2026 recap presented by Ranmore Fund Management, hosted by Surbiton HC







Durham University hockey team makes history







A North East university sports team has achieved a historic breakthrough, securing a top-tier league finish in its debut season.







Terengganu outclass Australia's Territory Stingers in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Young Elephants Pahang (white) in action against China’s Liaoning in a MHL match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Last year's treble champions Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) outplayed Australia's Territory Stingers 4-1 in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.







Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University win Scottish Grand Finals in Glasgow







Women’s Grand Final



Watsonians 1-2 Azets Clydesdale Western



An excellent Women’s Grand Final saw Azets Clydesdale Western defeat Watsonians 2-1 to claim a spot in the EHL.







