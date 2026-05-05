Tuesday 5 May 2026

The Vantage Black Sticks Women finish 4th at Changzhou Invitational







The Vantage Black Sticks closed out their Changzhou Invitational Tournament campaign with a hard-fought 1–0 loss to China A in the bronze medal match, finishing fourth overall.







Ammad Butt: “Our first participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League has already been a positive step for Pakistan hockey







We spoke to Pakistan's Captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, ahead of the resumption of the Pro League in June.







Law Announces Men’s 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup Cape Town Roster







CAPE TOWN, South Africa - U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law has announced the team that will compete in the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup. Taking place June 11 to 20 in Cape Town, South Africa, this event gives nine nations the opportunity to play for a chance to be promoted to the next season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







South African Hockey Announces SA Indoor Men’s Squad for 2026/27 Cycle







South African Hockey has confirmed the SA Indoor Men’s Squad, powered by Tops at SPAR, for the 2026/27 international cycle, following the conclusion of the Senior Interprovincial Tournament and the national selection process.







South African Hockey Announces SA Indoor Women’s Squad for 2026







South African Hockey has confirmed the SPAR South Africa Indoor Women’s Squad for 2026, following the national selection camp and a highly competitive domestic season.







2026 - South African Senior IPT

Johannesburg



All times GMT +2



Men



5 May 2026 09:30 NG v KZN (MA) 1 - 3 LINDEN

5 May 2026 11:15 WP v SGW (MA) LINDEN

5 May 2026 15:00 WPP v FS (MB) UJ

5 May 2026 18:30 SG v EP (MB) UJ



6 May 2026 09:45 SGW v KZN (MA) UJ

6 May 2026 11:30 WP v NG (MA) UJ

6 May 2026 13:15 FS v EP (MB) UJ

6 May 2026 16:45 WPP v SG (MB) UJ



Pool Standings



Women



5 May 2026 09:45 NG v FS (LB) 5 - 1 UJ

5 May 2026 11:30 NW v WPP (LA) UJ

5 May 2026 13:15 WP v KZN (LA) UJ

5 May 2026 16:45 SG v EP (LB) UJ



6 May 2026 09:30 EP v FS (LB) LINDEN

6 May 2026 11:15 KZN v WPP (LA) LINDEN

6 May 2026 15:00 WP v NW (LA) UJ

6 May 2026 18:30 SG v NG (LB) UJ



Pool standings



SAHA Match Centre







Western Province to Defend Women’s Crown As SA Hockey IPT Returns to Johannesburg





File Photo: Ray Chaplin Sports Media



The SA Hockey Interprovincial Tournament returns as the country’s leading domestic event, with the nation’s top women’s provincial sides set to battle for national supremacy at the University of Johannesburg and Hoërskool Linden in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.







Amsterdam strong on foreign soil, club record Timo Boers



Ramon Min







Amsterdam's women remained unbeaten in away games this season, Demi Hilterman celebrated an anniversary with Bloemendaal and Timo Boers set a new club record. Here are the weekend's figures.







Old Georgians win back English men’s title







Old Georgians won back the English men’s title as they overcame Wimbledon 3-2 in Sunday’s final as Surbiton ended up in third place.







Surbiton back in the EHL after electric win







Surbiton are back in EHL Women after a year’s hiatus as they won an English final thriller against Wimbledon 4-2 last weekend in front of their home crowd.







Indian Women Hockey Goalkeepers Hail Special Goalkeeping Camp



Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki laud special goalkeeping camp ahead of international tournaments







Bengalur: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s special goalkeeping camp, conducted by David Williamson under the supervision of Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, concluded on 2 May 2026 at SAI, Bengaluru. Supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, the 11-day camp ran from 22 April, enabling focused, high-performance training for the goalkeepers of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.







Wani vows hockey revival aligned with PM’s vision







LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohyuddin Wani has reiterated his resolve to revive the country’s hockey fortunes in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pledging comprehensive efforts to restore the sport’s past glory.







Malaysia target semis in Kakamigahara



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Despite a tough draw, Malaysia eye a semi-final spot in the under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan from May 29 to June 6.







International Survey Launched to Advance Support for Women in High Performance Hockey Coaching







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that a new international research survey – supported by FIH and EuroHockey - examining the barriers and support systems for women in high performance hockey coaching has now been officially launched, with participants from around the world being invited to take part.









