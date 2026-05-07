Thursday 7 May 2026

With 100 days to go until the World Cup, let us celebrate ‘World Hockey Day’







Lausanne, Switzerland – In exactly 100 days, the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 will start with an exciting match between the Australian and Japanese Women’s national teams. This symbolic milestone also marks the day the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has designated for the third edition of its now annual ‘World Hockey Day’, launched on the occasion of its Centenary in 2024.







2026 Men's FIH Nations Cup Squad has been announced







Hockey New Zealand has named the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s squad set to compete at the 2026 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa next month.







Pakistan hockey team’s training camp begins



LAHORE: The Pakistan national hockey team has commenced its training camp at the National Hockey Stadium, with preparations set to continue until June 5.







Hockey India announces Men’s and Women’s squads for U-18 series against Australia in Bhopal



Ketan Kushwaha and Sweety Kujur to lead 24-member sides in high-intensity exposure matches ahead of the U-18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026







Bhopal: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s squads for the upcoming high-intensity series against Australia, scheduled to take place at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) SAI Central Centre in Bhopal from 15th to 20th May 2026.







2026 - South African Senior IPT

Johannesburg



All times GMT +2



Men



6 May 2026 09:45 SGW v KZN (MA) 0 - 5

6 May 2026 11:30 WP v NG (MA) 6 - 3

6 May 2026 13:15 FS v EP (MB) 3 - 2

6 May 2026 16:45 WPP v SG (MB) 1 - 1



7 May 2026 09:30 EP v WPP (MB) 2 - 3

7 May 2026 11:15 SG v FS (MB) 2 - 1

7 May 2026 15:00 KZN v WP (MA) 0 - 5

7 May 2026 16:45 NG v SGW (MA) 1 - 1



8 May 2026 09:00 NG v EP (Play-Off 5-8) UJ

8 May 2026 11:00 FS v SGW (Play-Off 5-8) UJ

8 May 2026 15:00 WP v WPP (Semi Final) UJ

8 May 2026 19:00 SG v KZN (Semi Final) UJ



Pool Standings



Women



6 May 2026 09:30 EP v FS (LB) 0 - 2

6 May 2026 11:15 KZN v WPP (LA) 1 - 0

6 May 2026 15:00 WP v NW (LA) 4 - 2

6 May 2026 18:30 SG v NG (LB) 1 - 1



7 May 2026 09:45 NW v KZN (LA) 3 - 1

7 May 2026 11:30 NG v EP (LB) 11 - 0

7 May 2026 13:15 WPP v WP (LA) 0 - 3

7 May 2026 18:30 FS v SG (LB) 0 - 7



8 May 2026 09:00 FS v WPP (Play-Off 5-8) LINDEN

8 May 2026 11:00 KZN v EP (Play-Off 5-8) LINDEN

8 May 2026 13:00 WP v SG (Semi Final) UJ

8 May 2026 17:00 NG v NW (Semi Final) UJ



Pool standings



SAHA Match Centre







SA Hockey IPT 2026 | Moving Day Delivers Drama and Semi Final Clarity







The second day of the SA Hockey Senior IPT A Section tournament in Johannesburg may have arrived with clearer skies than the opening day, but the intensity only intensified as the race for semi-final places and survival took shape across both tournaments.







Top scorers: Boers first ever Bossche player to reach 30 goals



Ramon Min





Timo Boers



Timo Boers will have had a double feeling about the past match round in the Hoofdklasse. The Den Bosch defender scored a hat-trick for the third (!) week in a row and now leads the top scorers list with thirty league goals. However, he saw his team lose the fourth spot - and thus a play-off ticket - against Kampong.







Bas Bogaard new coach men's Hurley



Peter Klanke





Bas Bogaard of HGC



Bas Bogaard is the new coach of Hurley's men's team from next season. He succeeds Enzo Torossi, who had previously announced his retirement from the Bosuilen.







National Champions Crowned at U16 & U21 Championships



The 2026 Under-16 and Under-21 National Championships have wrapped up.







The 2026 Under-16 and Under-21 National Championships have wrapped up following two outstanding tournaments in Canberra and Hobart, showcasing the next generation of Australian hockey talent.







An epic finale lies ahead as EY Champions Trophy Finals Weekend lowers the curtain on the 2025/26 Irish domestic season.







The domestic hockey season will come to a close this Saturday and Sunday, May 9 & 10, as eight sides, four men’s and four women’s, battle it out for the final time for one of hockey’s ultimate accolades, the EY Champions Trophy title.







Sikh Union at 100: The club that built Olympians thrashing rivals on new blue turf in centenary celebrations





© Alvine Wesonga



Through the 1940s and 1950s, Sikh Union Nairobi developed into a highly structured and competitive side, rooted in discipline, technical efficiency, and a strong community identity







Sikh Union Club Centenary Celebrations Feature Global Hockey Tournament in Nairobi



By Prabhjot Singh





All PHOTOS: Prabhjot Singh



A team trained by Rajinder Singh, a member of India’s 1980 Olympic gold medal-winning hockey squad, has emerged as a major attraction at the centenary celebrations of Sikh Union Club, one of the oldest organizations representing Indian expatriates, particularly the Sikh community.







2026 Hall of Fame Inductee: Alva Francis Serrette







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the Gala, hosted by the USA Field Hockey Foundation.







Former Indian Olympic captain Bharat Chhetri Scores Big in Political Debut



K ARUMUGAM







The long-standing tradition of Indian hockey stars transitioning from the pitch to the political arena continues, as former celebrated goalkeeper Bharat Kumar Chetri secures a significant victory in the recent West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. He defeated his nearest rival by a huge margin of 21k + votes to enter the Assembly majestically.



