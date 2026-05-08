Friday 8 May 2026

Passmore Determines Women’s 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup Auckland Squad







AUCKLAND, New Zealand - U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the traveling squad for the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup taking place June 14 to 21 in Auckland, New Zealand. The fourth edition of this event offers top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and gives the winning team promotion to the FIH Hockey Pro League next season.







Scotland men’s squad selected for FIH Nations Cup







The Scotland men’s squad has been selected to compete in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, from 11-20 June 2026. Scotland qualified for the tournament after winning the inaugural FIH Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman last year – a tremendous success for the team.







2026 - South African Senior IPT

Johannesburg



All times GMT +2



Men



7 May 2026 09:30 EP v WPP (MB) 2 - 3

7 May 2026 11:15 SG v FS (MB) 2 - 1

7 May 2026 15:00 KZN v WP (MA) 0 - 5

7 May 2026 16:45 NG v SGW (MA) 1 - 1



8 May 2026 09:00 NG v EP (Play-Off 5-8) 3 - 2

8 May 2026 11:00 FS v SGW (Play-Off 5-8) 5 - 2

8 May 2026 15:00 WP v WPP (Semi Final) 8 - 1

8 May 2026 19:00 SG v KZN (Semi Final) 2 - 1



9 May 2026 11:00 EP v SGW (7&8) LINDEN

9 May 2026 11:00 WPP v KZN (Bronze) UJ

9 May 2026 15:00 NG v FS (5&6) UJ

9 May 2026 19:15 WP v SG (Final) UJ



Pool Standings



Women



7 May 2026 09:45 NW v KZN (LA) 3 - 1

7 May 2026 11:30 NG v EP (LB) 11 - 0

7 May 2026 13:15 WPP v WP (LA) 0 - 3

7 May 2026 18:30 FS v SG (LB) 0 - 7



8 May 2026 09:00 FS v WPP (Play-Off 5-8) 0 - 3

8 May 2026 11:00 KZN v EP (Play-Off 5-8) 5 - 1

8 May 2026 13:00 WP v SG (Semi Final) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 3)

8 May 2026 17:00 NG v NW (Semi Final) 2 - 1

9 May 2026 09:00 FS v EP (7&8) LINDEN

9 May 2026 09:00 WPP v KZN (5&6) UJ

9 May 2026 13:00 WP v NW (Bronze) UJ





Pool standings



SAHA Match Centre



9 May 2026 17:15 SG v NG (Final) UJ



SA Hockey IPT 2026 | Semi Finalists Confirmed as Group Stages Conclude







The group stages reached their conclusion on Thursday at the South African Hockey IPT in Johannesburg. The semi-final line-up is now confirmed, while the relegation battle is equally set as teams discovered the fate of their remaining battles.







History of the FIH Hockey World Cup







Every four years, the top teams in the world take the pitch for one of international hockey’s most prestigious prizes: the FIH Hockey World Cup. The event has become a cornerstone of the sport’s identity, showcasing both sustained dominance and breakthrough performances.







Hockey New Zealand Names 2026 NZ Under 21 Squads







Hockey New Zealand has confirmed the 2026 New Zealand U21 Men’s and Women’s squads following the Junior Hockey League (JHL), marking the beginning of the 2026-27 programme cycle.







David Ames ends club hockey career with ‘special’ Old Georgians title





David Ames celebrates with OG team-mates PIC: EVA GILBERT



David Ames signed off from hockey with a “special” club title as the former England and GB captain gets set to move into full-time coaching.



