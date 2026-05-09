Saturday 9 May 2026

Shirley McCay breaks new ground with Belgium hockey coach role





Ireland warm-up ahead of their 2020 Olympic qualifier PIC: INPHO/Morgan Treacy



Former international Shirley McCay has become the first female from Ireland to coach in Europe after taking up a role in Belgium.







2026 - South African Senior IPT

Johannesburg



All times GMT +2



Men



8 May 2026 09:00 NG v EP (Play-Off 5-8) 3 - 2

8 May 2026 11:00 FS v SGW (Play-Off 5-8) 5 - 2

8 May 2026 15:00 WP v WPP (Semi Final) 8 - 1

8 May 2026 19:00 SG v KZN (Semi Final) 2 - 1



9 May 2026 11:00 EP v SGW (7&8) LINDEN

9 May 2026 11:00 WPP v KZN (Bronze) UJ

9 May 2026 15:00 NG v FS (5&6) UJ

9 May 2026 19:15 WP v SG (Final) UJ



Pool Standings



Women



8 May 2026 09:00 FS v WPP (Play-Off 5-8) 0 - 3

8 May 2026 11:00 KZN v EP (Play-Off 5-8) 5 - 1

8 May 2026 13:00 WP v SG (Semi Final) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 3)

8 May 2026 17:00 NG v NW (Semi Final) 2 - 1

9 May 2026 09:00 FS v EP (7&8) LINDEN

9 May 2026 09:00 WPP v KZN (5&6) UJ

9 May 2026 13:00 WP v NW (Bronze) UJ





Pool standings



SAHA Match Centre

9 May 2026 17:15 SG v NG (Final) UJ



SA Hockey IPT 2026 | Finals Bound and Relegation Heartbreak Confirmed







The penultimate day of the South African Hockey IPT delivered everything expected of finals weekend. Dramatic shootouts, dominant displays, heartbreak and relief all unfolded as the finalists were confirmed and the relegation battle reached its conclusion.







What you need to know about men's match round 22



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is down to its final match round. Oranje-Rood can set two more club records at the last minute, while Timo Boers is looking to further tighten his club record at Den Bosch. Read the facts and figures here.







All or nothing: Laren and Hurley battle each other for survival



Ramon Min







Laren and Hurley conclude their regular season on Saturday afternoon with a clash in which the task is crystal clear. On the field at the Schapendrift in Laren, the decision will be made who will be relegated directly from the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men and who will get another route to survival via the play-outs.







What you need to know about women's match round 22



Ramon Min





Margje van der Loo



The final match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women's regular league is just around the corner. Oranje-Rood hope to produce a unique performance against Den Bosch while SCHC want to extend a record streak against Bloemendaal. Here are the stats for this weekend.







Perak team makes mockery of league rules by using illegal player



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu’s Putry Ellysha Fitrina is pressured by PKS UNITEN’s Nurul Jannah Nasuha in a Malaysia Women’s Hockey League match at the Kuala Terengganu Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on April 30. -- NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Perak's women's team made a mockery of the Malaysia Women's Hockey League (MWHL) by fielding an unregistered player against Negri Sembilan at Seremban Two Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







70,000 youngsters to take up hockey under PHF programme, says ad-hoc president Mohyuddin





In this file photo, Pakistani and Indonesian players compete in an Asia Cup 22 match in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24, 2022. — Picture via PHF/X



LAHORE:Ad-hoc president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday claimed that around 60,000 to 70,000 youngsters would soon take up hockey across the country under a programme being launched in collaboration with provincial education boards.







Hockey fraternity pays rich tribute to Armed Forces at KHA Legends Arena



KARACHI: On the first anniversary of the historic victory in Maarka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) organized a grand ceremony at KHA Legends Arena to pay homage to the Armed Forces of Pakistan.







Poland Youth Tours Recap



Final youth tours return from Europe touring experience







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to have sent out the last of the five Europe-bound youth tours at the end of April. Two U18 Women’s teams traveled to Czechia and Wales and a U18 Men’s team went to Frankfurt, Germany for a set of matches and trainings in April. This week, two more tours (U18 Women and U16 Women) returned from Poznan, Poland with a great international experience under their belt.







Olympian Avtar Singh Sohal’s Lifelong Dedication Continues to Inspire Global Hockey



By Prabhjot Singh





All PHOTOS: Maninder K. Chandhoke



Born in Nairobi in 1938 to Pyara Singh and Parmesari Kaur, Avtar Singh Sohal grew into one of the most respected figures in international hockey, leaving a legacy that spans generations as a player, coach, umpire, technical official, and mentor.







Better Late Than Never: Sarah Rigual’s Journey







Last month, Sarah Rigual returned home from representing the red, white and blue at the 2026 Junior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile. It was a successful trip, seeing that Rigual and the Junior Eagles stepped of the plane with silver medals and a spot at the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.



