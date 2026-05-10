Sunday 10 May 2026

Hockey India Announces Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp



The camp will be followed by an exposure tour of Australia, which will serve as a key preparatory event before the team travels to New Zealand to participate in the FIH Nations Cup 2026







New Delhi: Hockey India announced the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held from 11th to 20th May 2026. The preparatory camp is important as the team will travel to Australia for an exposure tour ahead of the FIH Nations Cup, which will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, from 15th to 21st June.







Nor Saiful targets Junior Asia Cup semi-finals in Moqi



By Aftar Singh





National junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini sets a semi-final target for his boys at the Junior Asia Cup in China from Sept 4-13. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The draw and grouping are yet to be done, but coach Nor Saiful Zaini has set a semi-final target for his boys at hockey's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Moqi, China from Sept 4-13.







From Lakki Marwat to Pakistan camp: Mohsin’s inspiring hockey journey



Ijaz Chaudhry







The rise of 19-year-old Mohsin Marwat from the small town of Lakki Marwat to Pakistan’s national hockey camp is a powerful reminder that talent, determination and proper guidance can still produce success stories in Pakistan hockey.









2026 - South African Senior IPT

Johannesburg



All times GMT +2



Men



9 May 2026 11:00 EP v SGW (7&8) 3 - 4

9 May 2026 11:00 WPP v KZN (Bronze) 2 - 3

9 May 2026 15:00 NG v FS (5&6) 4 - 2

9 May 2026 19:15 WP v SG (Final) 4 - 4 (SO 5 - 4)



Pool Standings



Women

9 May 2026 09:00 FS v EP (7&8) 1 - 0

9 May 2026 09:00 WPP v KZN (5&6) 3 - 0

9 May 2026 13:00 WP v NW (Bronze) 0 - 0 (3 - 2)

SG v NG (Final) 2 - 0



Pool standings



SAHA Match Centre

9 May 2026 17:15



SA Hockey IPT 2026 | Southern Gauteng and Western Province Crowned Champions of South Africa







The South African Hockey IPT reached its conclusion at the University of Johannesburg on a cold Saturday night, with two outstanding finals bringing the curtain down on a week of elite provincial hockey.







Hurley relegated, Amsterdam to play-offs



Peter Klanke







Hurley's men have been relegated to the Promotieklasse. The last placed team of the Tulp Hoofdklasse played a 2-2 draw against Laren on the last round on Saturday. That was not enough to avoid direct relegation. Amsterdam grabbed the fourth and final ticket for the playoffs by beating Schaerweijde 4-2. Despite the defeat, the team from Zeist will also play at the highest level next season. Besides Laren, HDM will also have to maintain its position in the Tulp Hoofdklasse via the play-offs.







Finalists confirmed following stunning day of Irish EY Champions Trophy Semi-Finals







Lisnagarvey: A stunning day of semi-finals, set against the backdrop of Lisnagarvey Hockey Club gave fans from far and wide plenty to revel in, as four sides, two women’s and two men’s, booked their place in Sunday’s EY Champions Trophy Finals.







Parkites whip Malvern to go top





FILE - Jordan Vieira, right,



​Queen’s Park shot to the top of the standings in the men’s open division of the T&T Hockey Board Outdoor Tournament at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua on Friday night, disposing of Malvern with a convincing 4-0 victory.



