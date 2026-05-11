Monday 11 May 2026

Why world’s best hockey player Xan de Waard is walking away



Dutch hockey journalist Ramon Vin on the five truths about knowing when you’re ‘done’





Captain Xan de Waard celebrates another goal for the Dutch women PIC: Worldsportpics



Two hours before taking the pitch against HGC, Xan de Waard did something more definitive than any tactical adjustment. She posted to Instagram.







Men’s and Women’s U-18 Asia Cup schedule announced



s2h team







The future of Asian hockey is set to take center stage in Japan as the U-18 Men’s and Women’s Asia Cup tournaments commence on May 29, 2026. While the spotlight remains on the young stars of the future, a significant narrative surrounds the Indian dugout. Legendary former captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal are leading the U-18 men’s and women’s teams, respectively, in a tournament that serves as a crucial platform for them to establish their credentials as world-class coaches.







Rewatch: Amsterdam up for title defence, Rotterdam turns up the heat







During the final match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Rotterdam turned up the heat for the playoffs and Amsterdam secured a ticket for the nacompetition for the title. Check the highlights here.







Hurley save, HDM and Oranje-Rood in play-outs



Peter Klanke





Hurley Women



Hurley women have maintained their place in the Tulp Hoofdklasse on the 22nd and final round. The Bosuilen won 1-0 in and against Tilburg on Sunday, moving up from 11th to a safe ninth place. HDM and Oranje-Rood must try to maintain their positions at the highest level via the play-outs. HDM lost 3-1 to Kampong in Utrecht and dropped from eighth to tenth place. Oranje-Rood had no chance against Den Bosch (0-6) and finished the regular league in eleventh place.







Rewatch: hat-trick Van der Elst and Matla, special goal Veen





Marijn Veen



On the final match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Fay van der Elst (Amsterdam) and Frédérique Matla (Den Bosch) each scored a hat-trick, while Marijn Veen reached the milestone of fifty league goals for Amsterdam. Watch the highlights here.







Polo pin down EHL spot in Germany







Hamburger Polo emphatically got the result they needed to secure the first place in EHL Men on offer in Germany as they defeated Club an der Alster 5-1.







Lisnagarvey and Railway Union crowned Irish EY Champions Trophy winners in epic finale to the 2025/26 season.







Lisnagarvey: It was a fitting end to a sensation domestic hockey season, as Lisnagarvey and Railway Union crowned themselves EY Champions Trophy winners in two epic finals.







Milliken the Garvey hero in Irish men’s decider







James Milliken was the Lisnagarvey star for the second successive weekend as the goalkeeper’s shoot-out heroics earned the club the men’s EY Champions Trophy in Ireland.







Railway steam to third successive Irish title







Railway Union won the Irish women’s EY Champions Trophy title to qualify for the EHL for a third successive season, seeing off Loreto in the decider at Hillsborough.







Southern Gauteng Crowned SA Hockey IPT 2026 Champions for First Time Since 2021





Southern Gauteng were crowned SA Hockey IPT 2026 champions after a 2-0 victory over Northern Blues in a thrilling Gauteng derby final at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 May 2026. All Photos: Marcel Sigg / SA Hockey



The SA Hockey IPT 2026 reached its conclusion under the lights at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 May 2026, with two outstanding women’s medal matches bringing the curtain down on a week of elite provincial hockey.







TNB eye 100 per cent record in MHL



By Aftar Singh





A player from TNB Thunderbolts shielding the ball from a Territory Stingers player in Malaysia Hockey League match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -- Pic from Hokita FB



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional (TNB) are unstoppable in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), making it their mission to win three matches this week to top the nine-team standings halfway through the league.

https://www.nst.com.my/sports/hockey/2026/05/1436979/tnb-eye-100-cent-record-mhl





What exactly is Malaysian hockey being rewarded for?



The Sportswriters Association of Malaysia’s decision to honour the Malaysian Hockey Confederation raises uncomfortable questions about what success in Malaysian sport now looks like.



Frankie D'Cruz



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation will take centre stage on Wednesday when it receives the Dynamic Sports Association honour at SAM’s 2025 awards ceremony.



