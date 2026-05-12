Tuesday 12 May 2026

Shane McLeod: “Olympic ticket via Pro League a higher priority”







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Shane McLeod, head coach of the Belgium men’s side, shares his thoughts.







Jip Dicke queen of field goals, unique achievement Rotterdam



Ramon Min





Jip Dicke



SCHC striker Jip Dicke crowned herself top scorer in terms of field goals and Rotterdam's men set a new club record against Klein Zwitserland. Here are the figures from the final weekend.







CAM 92 jump from third to first in french final day drama







CAM 92 picked up the first EHL ROUND1 place on offer for French men as they won the topped the regular season table in dramatic fashion.







Welsh Titles retained and claimed as National Competitions come to a thrilling conclusion in Swansea







The weekend of Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd May provided a wealth of fantastic hockey as Swansea Bay Sports Park played host to the Hoci Cymru National Finals.







Roundglass Academy Wins Sikh Union Club Centennial Hockey Title in Kenya



By Prabhjot Singh





PHOTO: Maninder K. Chandhoke



Roundglass Hockey Academy, a premier field hockey academy in India promoted by NRI Sunny Singh and his father Sarpal Singh, added a memorable chapter to the sporting legacy of Nairobi’s historic Sikh Union Club.







Once Malaysia’s golden coach, now Indonesia’s hockey architect



Muhammad Dharma Raj once built champions for Malaysia. Today, he is shaping the future of Indonesian hockey after turning the republic into an emerging regional force, while never losing his emotional bond with home.



Frankie D'Cruz





Muhammad Dharma Raj (centre) with the Best Coach award after being honoured at Indonesia’s Game Changer Award 2026 ceremony in Jakarta on Saturday, recognition for transforming the republic into a rising hockey force. (Dharma Raj pic)



PETALING JAYA: For years, Muhammad Dharma Raj built winning hockey teams in Malaysia.







MHC focuses on realistic goals, RTG inclusion remains uncertain



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal being interviewed after the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between Tenaga Nasional Bhd and MHC at the Leo Moggie Convention Centre, TNB Platinum, Bangsar. --NSTP/HAIDATUL ELYANI HERMAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Being in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme is not a concern to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).







TNB pledges RM25 million to MHC, boost national hockey development



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (2nd, left) exchanging documents with Tenaga Nasional Bhd president and chief executive officerDatuk Ir Ts Shamsul Ahmad (3rd, right) during the memorandum of agreement signing ceremony for the period of 2026 to 2030 at the Leo Moggie Convention Centre, TNB Platinum, Bangsar. -- NSTP/HAIDATUL ELYANI HERMAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) secured a major boost by signing a RM25 million, five-year memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), strengthening national hockey development.







Players shortlisted for US18 Asia Cup



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday shortlisted 20 players for the Under-18 Asia Cup following the completion of the first phase of trials at the Bunda Ground.







DHA Hockey Academy a landmark initiative for revival of Pakistan hockey



PSWF president urges young players to restore national game’s lost glory through hard work



Riaz Ahmad





Photo: EXPRESS



LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General of AIPS Asia, Amjad Aziz Malik, has termed the DHA Hockey Academy, Lahore a major step towards the revival of Pakistan hockey, urging young players to dedicate themselves to restoring the country’s lost glory in the national game.







National Hockey Festival Returns to Florida’s Paradise Coast Naples to Host One of the Nation’s Premier Events







NAPLES, Fla. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the return of the National Hockey Festival to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla., bringing one of the country’s most celebrated field hockey traditions back to the Sunshine State. The event will welcome teams from across the nation for a weekend of high-level competition, community connection, and unforgettable experiences in beautiful Florida.







How hockey was invented



Explore the complete history of hockey, from its ancient origins to the invention of the modern game.



by Aanya Mehta



Hockey wasn’t invented by one person, it evolved over centuries from different stick and ball games. The sport’s origins are “murky,” but modern hockey as we know it was shaped and popularised in Canada during the 19th century.







New Zealand U21 Coaches & Managers Expressions of Interest







Hockey New Zealand (HNZ) is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for coaching and team management roles within the New Zealand Under 21 (NZ U21) Men’s and Women’s campaigns.







Federal investment in sport signals a strong future for Field Hockey Canada



Incoming funds will help important work continue around building strong governance



https://fieldhockey.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/DD-Header.png



Momentum is building around investing in sport as a tool to building a stronger, more resilient nation, and Field Hockey Canada is well positioned to benefit.



